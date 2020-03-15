ROYAL WOOTTON BASSETT, United Kingdom, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carlton James Group , a private investment group specialising in diversified portfolios across varying global assets designed to protect investor capital against varying market conditions, today commented on global market conditions resulting from the widespread coronavirus pandemic, as well as the positioning of the group’s flagship fund, DAF – The Multi-Asset Fund, is currently outperforming all major indexes and safeguarding investor capital.



Unfortunately, healthcare and safety for global citizens of the world has been threatened with the advancement of the coronavirus, a flu-like pandemic that has infected hundreds of thousands if not millions, and now resulted in a growing number of deaths. Consequently, the world has seen the greatest daily correction since 10 October 1987, as between 19 February to 11 March 2020, the following indices have experienced substantial drops: FTSE 100 (-29.76%), S&P 500 (-19.04%) & Dow Jones (-19.75%).

However, the Carlton James Group has expected and been planning for this correction to occur in 2020/2021 due to market conditions that the group felt were exaggerated or ignored, as global investors seemed to buy-in to a constant bull market. The Group’s flagship fund, DAF – The Multi-Asset Fund, was designed to preserve capital during the expected cycle of a 10-year market correction that Carlton James had foreseen.

“While we are very concerned about global healthcare and the safety of our friends, family and community members, this global pandemic is also exposing the market for what it is, overinflated and ready to tumble,” said Simon Calton, CEO of the Carlton James Group. “Although it is yet to be seen, the current stock market losses may not just be a short-term consequence and the COVID-19 pandemic may have pushed the developed world into the market correction sooner than anticipated. All aspects of the fund holdings are deliberately selected to be removed from the global stock market in anticipation of such events, whilst still generating stable returns.”

The Carlton James Group and CEO Simon Calton have discussed the impending market correction and emphasis on diversification in a number of internationally read media outlets, including U.S News and World Report , Investment Week Magazine , Daily Express Television , and Business Leader , among others. Calton was also recently quoted in a South China Morning Post article detailing the global market impact of the coronavirus.

“The correction we have been predicting seems to have arrived, and it is now time to show our global investors and partners that our strategy safeguards investor capital whilst continuing to perform despite the market downturn,” said Bob Pain, Chairman of the Carlton James Group. “We wish everyone – friends, family, investors, partners – well during this global crisis, and to please reach out to our organization with any questions.”

About the Carlton James Group

The Carlton James Group is a private investment group specializing in diversified portfolios across varying global asset classes with a core emphasis on real estate. The company’s Diversified Alpha Fund (DAF) is designed to manage risk and diversify over multiple asset classes, jurisdictions and marketplaces to offer truly diversified strategy that can follow the market and secure shareholders against market uncertainty. The Carlton James Group structured its DAF to utilize its existing strategies and experience which has historically overcome macro-economic issues beyond their control successful over previous economic cycles.

Russell Pagano

russell@fischtankpr.com

646-699-1414