15 March 2020

Below please find average gross operated production in February 2020 and corresponding numbers for January 2020.

IOX operated February 2020 January 2020 Boe/d* Bopd ** Boe/d* Bopd ** Colombia 1.781 1.185 1.706 1.094 Argentina*** 3.500 914 3.532 844

* Barrels of oil equivalents per day

** Barrels of oil per day

*** Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approves operator’s licence. January’s figures have been updated to the total operated production values.

