All electronic equities, options, and fixed income markets remain fully operational
New listings and Initial Public Offerings continue as scheduled
PHLX Options Market trading floor transitions to electronic-only trading
NEW YORK, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), issued the following statement regarding its North American operations as part of the company’s business continuity plan in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus:
Nasdaq’s operations have been tested over time to function successfully in remote environments. This includes the company’s market infrastructure operations, index, analytics, technology, governance, investor relations, and surveillance businesses.
In consultation with industry stakeholders, and following guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concerning the elevated risks associated with COVID-19 coronavirus, Nasdaq’s North American staff have been operating across a combination of work-from-home, split teams, and rotating staff schedules since March 9; this remains in effect until further notice. These measures will ensure consistency of Nasdaq’s operations as we continue to serve our client’s unique needs.
“We understand the vital role the U.S. markets play in the global economy, as well as the importance of the safety and security of our employees, clients and visitors,” said Tal Cohen, Executive Vice President and Head of North American Market Services, Nasdaq. “For the safety of all market participants, Nasdaq has proactively actioned its business continuity plans and remains committed to maintaining resilient, dynamic markets. We remain in close dialogue with clients, employees, health officials, industry partners, and regulators and will revise our plans accordingly.”
Additional updates to Nasdaq’s North American Operations include:
For the latest updates on Nasdaq’s market operations, please review the System Status Messages page available at: www.nasdaqtrader.com.
