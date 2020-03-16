CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on the results of its December 31, 2019 Reserves Assessment and Evaluation of its oil and natural gas properties (the “Report”), as evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd.(“McDaniel”) with an effective date of December 31, 2019, prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “COGE Handbook”) and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ( “NI 51-101”).
Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Obviously we are all focused on the recent market impacts of OPEC and Russia indicating production increases in the short term. This is in the context of a likely reduction in demand due to the coronavirus. The reserve and resource reports are produced on the assumption these are short term market impacts and do not reflect the long term demand and supply for oil and gas globally.”
With respect to the reserve report, he added, “We saw continued growth in our reserves with the successful drilling program at Kakwa North last year. Corporate proved and probable reserves grew by about 20% or 5.4 MMboe from 29.9 MMboe to 35.3 MMBoe, net of production during the year. The before tax NPV-10% estimated for the corporate proved and probable reserves using the average price forecast of three reserve engineering firms as of December 31, 2019 is $237.5 million.”
Commenting on the Utica resources in Quebec, he added, “Following the acquisition which closed effective December 31, 2019, the reserve engineers updated our resource report. The revised resource assessment incorporates the planned engineering for our Clean Tech Energy project and our plans to share net revenue from the project with the local towns and communities. The best estimate of risked contingent resources net to Questerre for the areas sub-classified as development on hold is 1.3 Tcf. The risked net present value discounted at 10% before tax for this limited development area is $1.0 billion.”
December 31, 2019 Reserve Information
In accordance with the requirements of NI 51-101, the Company anticipates filing its Annual Information Form that will include more detailed disclosure relating to the Company’s petroleum and natural gas activities for the 2019 fiscal year, in the form of Form 51-101F1, at the end of March 2020.
The following tables set forth contain certain information relating to the oil and natural gas reserves of the Company’s properties and the present value of the estimated future net cash flow associated with such reserves as at December 31, 2019, which numbers may vary slightly from those presented in the Report due to rounding. Also, due to rounding, certain columns may not add exactly.
The price forecast employed by McDaniel in estimating Questerre’s reserves is based on the average of commodity price forecasts effective January 1, 2020, from three qualified reserves evaluators who are independent of the Company, being GLJ Petroleum Consultants, Sproule Associates Ltd., and McDaniel’s (each of which is available on their respective websites at www.gljpc.com, www.sproule.com and www.mcdan.com).
SUMMARY OF OIL AND GAS RESERVES
as of December 31, 2019
FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS
|LIGHT AND
MEDIUM CRUDE OIL
|CONVENTIONAL
NATURAL GAS
|SHALE
GAS
|NATURAL GAS
LIQUIDS
|RESERVES CATEGORY
|Gross(1)
(Mbbl)
|Net(2)
(Mbbl)
|Gross(1)
(MMcf)
|Net(2
(MMcf)
|Gross(1)
(MMcf)
|Net(2)
(MMcf)
|Gross(1)
(Mbbl)
|Net(2)
(Mbbl)
|Proved
|Developed Producing
|1,052.8
|1,003.5
|59.4
|54.4
|6,557.3
|6,648.9
|1,292.6
|1,054.8
|Developed Non-Producing
|11.1
|8.0
|52.6
|48.3
|1,588.2
|1,556.5
|169.0
|131.4
|Undeveloped
|-
|-
|53,077.3
|49,782.0
|6,809.5
|5,738.8
|Total Proved
|1,063.8
|1,011.5
|112.0
|102.8
|61,222.7
|57,987.4
|8,271.1
|6,925.0
|Probable
|976.0
|922.6
|80.3
|71.8
|51,777.6
|47,831.7
|6,151.3
|4,625.1
|Total Proved Plus Probable
|2,039.8
|1,934.1
|192.2
|174.6
|113,000.4
|105,819.1
|14,422.4
|11,550.1
(1) Gross reserves are working interest reserves before royalty deductions.
(2) Net reserves are working interest reserves after royalty deductions plus royalty interest reserves.
(3) Natural Gas Liquids include condensate volumes.
SUMMARY NET PRESENT VALUES OF FUTURE NET REVENUE
as of December 31, 2019
FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS
|BEFORE INCOME TAXES DISCOUNTED AT
(%/YEAR)
|AFTER INCOME TAXES DISCOUNTED AT
(%/YEAR)
|UNIT VALUE BEFORE TAX
|RESERVES CATEGORY
|0%
(M$)
|5%
(M$)
|10%
(M$)
|15%
(M$)
|20%
(M$)
|0%
(M$)
|5%
(M$)
|10%
(M$)
|15%
(M$)
|20%
(M$)
|@ 10%(1)
($/BOE)
|Proved
|Developed Producing
|71,529.1
|63,186.6
|55,433.2
|49,275.4
|44,479.1
|71,529.1
|63,186.6
|55,433.2
|49,275.4
|44,479.1
|17.46
|Developed Non‑Producing
|5,813.0
|3,883.8
|2,824.3
|2,204.7
|1,820.1
|5,813.0
|3,883.8
|2,824.3
|2,204.7
|1,820.1
|6.94
|Undeveloped
|149,145.4
|91,913.5
|55,799.4
|32,108.3
|16,012.0
|149,145.4
|91,913.5
|55,799.4
|32,108.3
|16,012.0
|3.98
|Total Proved
|226,487.4
|158,983.9
|114,057.0
|83,588.4
|62,311.3
|226,487.4
|158,983.9
|114,057.0
|83,588.4
|62,311.3
|6.47
|Probable
|292,900.2
|182,978.3
|123,418.4
|88,395.7
|66,375.5
|247,630.8
|158,641.7
|109,489.3
|80,009.0
|61,112.3
|9.12
|Total Proved Plus Probable
|519,387.6
|341,962.3
|237,475.3
|171,984.1
|128,686.7
|474,118.2
|317,625.7
|223,546.2
|163,597.4
|123,423.5
|7.62
(1) The unit values are based on net reserve volumes.
(2) The estimated future net revenue from the production of disclosed oil and gas reserves does not represent fair market value of the Company’s reserves. There is no assurance that such price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances can be material.
|SUMMARY OF PRICE FORECASTS
|Year
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Thereafter
|AECO Spot Price ($C/MMBtu)
|2.04
|2.32
|2.62
|2.71
|2.81
|2.89
|2.96
|3.03
|3.09
|2
|%
|Edmonton Light Crude Oil ($C/bbl)
|72.64
|76.06
|78.35
|80.71
|82.64
|84.60
|86.57
|88.49
|90.31
|2
|%
|Edmonton Condensate & Natural Gasoline (C$/bbl)
|76.83
|79.82
|82.30
|84.72
|86.71
|88.73
|90.77
|92.76
|94.65
|2
|%
December 31, 2019 Quebec Resource Information
Questerre also reported on the year-end update prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. (“GLJ”) on the independent resource assessment of its 1.2 million gross (1.0 million net) acres in the St. Lawrence Lowlands, Quebec that have potential for the Upper Utica Shale effective December 31, 2019 in a report dated March 10, 2020 (the “GLJ Resource Assessment”). The GLJ Resource Assessment was prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 and the standards contained in the COGE Handbook. The GLJ Resource Assessment did not include any of the Corporation’s other properties. All anticipated results disclosed herein were prepared by GLJ, which is an independent qualified reserves evaluator.
GLJ used probabilistic methods to generate low, best and high estimates of total petroleum initially in-place ("TPIIP"), both discovered and undiscovered. Recoverable Contingent and Prospective Resources over Questerre's acreage were estimated by analogy and based on available well data over the Quebec Utica and public data from US Utica and Marcellus shale plays. The evaluation consisted of the Upper Utica which includes both the Indian Castle and Dolgeville members of the Utica formation. The Flat Creek, the lower most member of the Utica, was only evaluated to estimate undiscovered petroleum initially-in-place ("UPIIP"). No recoverable resources were assigned to the Flat Creek based on the lack of any test data as of the effective date of the Report. A portion of these quantities may become recoverable in the future as commercial circumstances change or as technical development occurs.
The GLJ Resource Assessment is based on the results from several pilot vertical and horizontal wells on Questerre’s acreage that have all encountered pay in the Utica. Furthermore, available test data from these wells in conjunction with offset development and analogy examination of the Utica development in the United States provides sufficient evidence that the evaluated resource is capable of commercial production.
Significant positive factors relevant to the estimate of Questerre’s resources include the importation of all natural gas consumed in Quebec creating demand for local production, premium realized pricing due to the transportation costs associated with importing natural gas for consumption, production test data from Questerre’s existing wells and the development of the analogous Utica shale in the United States. Significant negative factors include the limited number of wells on Questerre’s acreage, lack of a developed service sector providing uncertainty regarding estimates of capital and operating costs, hydrocarbon regulations and environmental legislation and the requirement to obtain social acceptability for oil and gas operations.
While Questerre believes it will have sufficient financial capability to fund its share of the costs associated with the development program in the GLJ Resource Assessment, it may not have access to the necessary capital when required.
Contingent Resources
The TPIIP was determined probabilistically on a permit basis with estimates of 45 to 145 Bcf per square mile for the Upper Utica. This compares favorably to analogous US shale plays with estimates of the Utica in Ohio at between 35 to 85 Bcf per square mile and 25 to 150 Bcf per square mile for the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. Of the TPIIP estimated over Questerre’s acreage, only land within a 3 mile radius of a successfully tested well was quantified as discovered gas-in-place. Based on this qualification only 16% of the total mapped TPIIP in the Upper Utica was considered Contingent Resources. Recovery factors of 22%, 32% and 46% were applied to the low, best and high estimates resource cases respectively.
Summary information regarding contingent resources and net present value of future net revenues from contingent resources are set forth below and are derived, in each case, from the GLJ Resource Assessment. All contingent resources evaluated in the GLJ Resource Assessment were deemed economic at the effective date of December 31, 2019. Questerre’s average working interest in its gross best estimate Contingent Resources is 75%.
A range of contingent resources estimates (low, best and high) were prepared by GLJ. See notes 5 to 7 of the tables below for a description of low estimate, best estimate and high estimate.
The GLJ Resources Assessment estimated gross risked contingent resources with a project maturity subclass of development on hold of 128.9 million boe (low estimate) to 349.3 million boe (high estimate), with a best estimate of 214.7 million boe.
The GLJ Resources Assessment estimated gross risked contingent resources with a project maturity subclass of development unclarified of 34.9 million boe (low estimate) to 95.9 million boe (high estimate), with a best estimate of 59.1 million boe.
An estimate of risked net present value of future net revenue of contingent resources is preliminary in nature and is provided to assist the reader in reaching an opinion on the merit and likelihood of the Company proceeding with the required investment. It includes contingent resources that are considered too uncertain with respect to the chance of development to be classified as reserves. There is uncertainty that the risked net present value of future net revenue will be realized.
Contingent resources can be sub-classified based on their project maturity sub-class which help identify a project’s change of commerciality. The project maturity subclasses for contingent resources are “development pending”, “development on hold”, “development unclarified” or “development not viable”, all as defined in the COGE Handbook. “Development pending” is when resolution of the final conditions for development is being actively pursued (high chance of development). “Development on hold” is when there is a reasonable chance of development, but there are major non-technical contingencies to be resolved that are usually beyond the control of the operator. “Development unclarified” is when the evaluation is incomplete and there is ongoing activity to resolve any risks or uncertainties. “Development not viable” is when no further data acquisition or evaluation is currently planned and hence there is a low chance of development.
The Company’s Contingent Resources require additional data gathering, the preparation of firm development plans, and regulatory application and approval for development. Therefore, the Contingent Resources have been sub-classified as development on hold and development unclarified. Those areas classified as development on hold are primarily contingent on government and public approval for development. Remaining areas classified as development unclarified have additional contingency or risk associated with public approval of respective county populations, thereby lowering priority for development by the Company. Additional contingencies include firm development plans, detailed cost estimates and corporate approvals and sanctioning. There is no certainty that any portion of the Contingent Resources will be economic to develop. Though pilot horizontal development plans have been proposed, the project evaluation scenario for the Contingent Resources is not sufficiently defined by the Company to make an investment decision to proceed to development.
Contingent Resources are evaluated based on the same fiscal conditions used in the assessment of reserves, and as such, are forecasted to be economic. Contingent Resource values are estimated on the basis of established technology, namely multistage hydraulic fracturing recovery technologies that are widely used in the development of the Utica formation in Ohio and in similar plays such as the Marcellus and Western Canadian shale gas plays.
The chance of commerciality for Contingent Resources is equal to the product of the chance of discovery and the chance of development. “Chance of discovery” is the estimated probability that exploration activities will confirm the existence of a significant accumulation of potentially recoverable petroleum. “Chance of development” is the estimated probability that, once discovered, a known accumulation will be commercially developed. Based on the contingencies related to the amendment or exemption from applicable hydrocarbon and environmental regulations, local acceptability, firm development plans, detailed cost estimates and corporate approvals, GLJ estimated the Chance of Development for the development on hold subclass as 70% as detailed in the table below. By definition the chance of discovery for Contingent Resource is 100%. The corresponding chance of commerciality for the development on hold subclass is therefore estimated at 70% as detailed in the table below. Based on contingencies related to the amendment or exemption from applicable hydrocarbon and environmental regulations, local acceptability, and additional risk associated with securing social license to operate, firm development plans, detailed cost estimates and corporate approvals GLJ estimated the Chance of Development for the development unclarified subclass ranges between 10% and 25% as detailed in the table below. By definition the chance of discovery for Contingent Resource is 100%. The corresponding chance of commerciality for the development unclarified subclass is therefore estimated at between 10% and 25% as detailed in the table below.
SUMMARY OF OIL AND GAS RISKED RESOURCES
as of December 31, 2019
|Summary Of Oil And Gas Risked Resources
|Shale Gas
|Oil Equivalent
|Gross
|Net
|Gross
|Net
|Chance of
Development
|Chance of
Discovery
|Chance of
Commerciality
|Resources Category
|MMcf
|MMcf
|Mboe
|Mboe
|%
|%
|%
|Contingent Resources
|Low Estimate - On Hold
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|279,278
|247,490
|46,546
|41,248
|70
|100
|70
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|494,291
|439,272
|82,382
|73,212
|70
|100
|70
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: Low Estimate - On Hold
|773,569
|686,762
|128,928
|114,460
|Best Estimate - On Hold
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|465,169
|411,830
|77,528
|68,638
|70
|100
|70
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|822,754
|730,466
|137,126
|121,744
|70
|100
|70
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: Best Estimate - On Hold
|1,287,924
|1,142,296
|214,654
|190,383
|High Estimate - On Hold
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|757,608
|669,738
|126,268
|111,623
|70
|100
|70
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|1,338,177
|1,186,103
|223,029
|197,684
|70
|100
|70
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: High Estimate - On Hold
|2,095,785
|1,855,841
|349,298
|309,307
|Summary Of Oil And Gas Risked Resources
|Shale Gas
|Oil Equivalent
|Gross
|Net
|Gross
|Net
|Chance of
Development
|Chance of
Discovery
|Chance of
Commerciality
|Resources Category
|MMcf
|MMcf
|Mboe
|Mboe
|%
|%
|%
|Contingent Resources
|Low Estimate - Unclarified
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|136,567
|121,065
|22,761
|20,177
|25
|100
|25
|St. David
|56,430
|50,559
|9,405
|8,427
|10
|100
|10
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|8,208
|7,355
|1,368
|1,226
|10
|100
|10
|St. Louis
|8,208
|7,355
|1,368
|1,226
|10
|100
|10
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: Low Estimate - On Hold
|209,413
|186,335
|34,902
|31,056
|Best Estimate - Unclarified
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|234,084
|207,196
|39,014
|34,533
|25
|100
|25
|St. David
|93,507
|83,700
|15,585
|13,950
|10
|100
|10
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|13,667
|12,236
|2,278
|2,039
|10
|100
|10
|St. Louis
|13,612
|12,187
|2,269
|2,031
|10
|100
|10
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: Best Estimate - On Hold
|354,869
|315,318
|59,145
|52,553
|High Estimate - Unclarified
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|379,696
|335,560
|63,283
|55,927
|25
|100
|25
|St. David
|151,552
|135,449
|25,259
|22,575
|10
|100
|10
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|22,201
|19,848
|3,700
|3,308
|10
|100
|10
|St. Louis
|22,069
|19,729
|3,678
|3,288
|10
|100
|10
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: High Estimate - On Hold
|575,518
|510,586
|95,920
|85,098
|Risked Summary Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue
|Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue
|Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue
|Unit Value Before Income Tax
|Before Income Taxes Discounted At (%/year)
|After Income Taxes Discounted At (%/year)
|Discounted at 10%/year
|0%
|5%
|10%
|15%
|20%
|0%
|5%
|10%
|15%
|20%
|Resources Category
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|$/boe
|$/Mcfe
|Contingent Resources
|Low Estimate - On Hold
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|480,176
|205,221
|78,291
|13,356
|- 22,227
|480,176
|205,221
|78,291
|13,356
|- 22,227
|1.90
|0.32
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|929,491
|398,969
|166,800
|52,895
|- 7,233
|929,491
|398,969
|166,800
|52,895
|- 7,233
|2.28
|0.38
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: Low Estimate - On Hold
|1,409,667
|604,190
|245,091
|66,250
|- 29,460
|1,409,667
|604,190
|245,091
|66,250
|- 29,460
|Best Estimate - On Hold
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|1,321,945
|646,816
|363,390
|219,093
|136,072
|1,321,945
|646,816
|363,390
|219,093
|136,072
|5.29
|0.88
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|2,424,875
|1,148,295
|634,014
|379,893
|237,389
|2,424,875
|1,148,295
|634,014
|379,893
|237,389
|5.21
|0.87
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: Best Estimate - On Hold
|3,746,820
|1,795,111
|997,404
|598,987
|373,461
|3,746,820
|1,795,111
|997,404
|598,987
|373,461
|High Estimate - On Hold
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|2,763,824
|1,348,784
|806,846
|537,218
|380,464
|2,763,824
|1,348,784
|806,846
|537,218
|380,464
|7.23
|1.20
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|4,936,208
|2,333,540
|1,359,029
|884,321
|613,969
|4,936,208
|2,333,540
|1,359,029
|884,321
|613,969
|6.87
|1.15
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: High Estimate - On Hold
|7,700,032
|3,682,324
|2,165,875
|1,421,540
|994,433
|7,700,032
|3,682,324
|2,165,875
|1,421,540
|994,433
|Class (CR1-B,CR2-B,CR3-B), Clean Gas Scenario, cs1d
|Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue
|Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue
|Unit Value Before Income Tax
|Before Income Taxes Discounted At (%/year)
|After Income Taxes Discounted At (%/year)
|Discounted at 10%/year
|0%
|5%
|10%
|15%
|20%
|0%
|5%
|10%
|15%
|20%
|Resources Category
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|M$
|$/boe
|$/Mcfe
|Contingent Resources
|Low Estimate - Unclarified
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|250,180
|84,842
|23,624
|- 1,545
|- 12,161
|250,180
|84,842
|23,624
|- 1,545
|- 12,161
|1.17
|0.20
|St. David
|114,902
|43,745
|15,981
|4,198
|- 964
|114,902
|43,745
|15,981
|4,198
|- 964
|1.90
|0.32
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|15,278
|6,345
|2,417
|524
|- 435
|15,278
|6,345
|2,417
|524
|- 435
|1.97
|0.33
|St. Louis
|16,179
|6,203
|2,244
|542
|- 212
|16,179
|6,203
|2,244
|542
|- 212
|1.83
|0.31
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: Low Estimate - Unclarified
|396,539
|141,135
|44,266
|3,719
|- 13,773
|396,539
|141,135
|44,266
|3,719
|- 13,773
|Best Estimate - Unclarified
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|715,999
|307,374
|152,491
|81,611
|45,179
|715,999
|307,374
|152,491
|81,611
|45,179
|4.42
|0.74
|St. David
|299,755
|125,804
|61,049
|31,996
|17,400
|299,755
|125,804
|61,049
|31,996
|17,400
|4.38
|0.73
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|40,987
|19,116
|10,228
|5,863
|3,454
|40,987
|19,116
|10,228
|5,863
|3,454
|5.02
|0.84
|St. Louis
|42,867
|18,259
|8,969
|4,749
|2,603
|42,867
|18,259
|8,969
|4,749
|2,603
|4.42
|0.74
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: Best Estimate - Unclarified
|1,099,608
|470,553
|232,737
|124,218
|68,637
|1,099,608
|470,553
|232,737
|124,218
|68,637
|High Estimate - Unclarified
|Becancour / Ste. Sophie-de-Levrard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|La Visitation-de-Yamaska
|1,469,244
|635,055
|336,296
|199,230
|126,294
|1,469,244
|635,055
|336,296
|199,230
|126,294
|6.01
|1.00
|St. David
|607,599
|255,534
|131,065
|74,948
|45,728
|607,599
|255,534
|131,065
|74,948
|45,728
|5.81
|0.97
|St. Edouard-de-Lotbiniere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Francois-du-Lac / Pierreville
|84,587
|39,377
|22,370
|14,112
|9,454
|84,587
|39,377
|22,370
|14,112
|9,454
|6.76
|1.13
|St. Louis
|87,491
|37,335
|19,419
|11,250
|6,947
|87,491
|37,335
|19,419
|11,250
|6,947
|5.91
|0.98
|Utica Prospective Resources
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total: High Estimate - Unclarified
|2,248,922
|967,300
|509,150
|299,540
|188,423
|2,248,922
|967,300
|509,150
|299,540
|188,423
Notes:
Three Consultants’ Average
Summary of Natural Gas Price Forecasts
January 1, 2020
|Alberta Plant Gate
|Dawn
|NYMEX Henry Hub
|Midwest
|Price at
|Near Month Contract
|Price at Chicago
|AECO/NIT Spot
|Ontario
|Spot
|Saskatchewan Plant Gate
|British Columbia
|Constant
|Then
|Then
|Then
|Then
|Constant
|Then
|Westcoast
|Spot
|2020
|$
|Current
|Current
|Current
|Current
|2020
|$
|Current
|ARP
|SaskEnergy
|Spot
|Sumas Spot
|Station 2
|Plant Gate
|Year
|USD/MMBtu
|USD/MMBtu
|USD/MMBtu
|CAD/MMBtu
|USD/MMBtu
|CAD/MMBtu
|CAD/MMBtu
|CAD/MMBtu
|CAD/MMBtu
|CAD/MMBtu
|USD/MMBtu
|CAD/MMBtu
|CAD/MMBtu
|2020
|2.62
|2.62
|2.53
|2.04
|2.58
|1.82
|1.82
|1.83
|1.93
|2.49
|2.16
|1.66
|1.41
|2021
|2.82
|2.87
|2.78
|2.32
|2.82
|2.07
|2.10
|2.11
|2.21
|2.72
|2.44
|1.99
|1.74
|2022
|2.95
|3.06
|2.96
|2.62
|3.01
|2.30
|2.39
|2.40
|2.50
|2.89
|2.72
|2.31
|2.07
|2023
|2.99
|3.17
|3.07
|2.71
|3.12
|2.35
|2.48
|2.50
|2.60
|2.88
|2.83
|2.46
|2.21
|2024
|3.01
|3.24
|3.15
|2.81
|3.20
|2.39
|2.58
|2.59
|2.70
|2.98
|2.90
|2.56
|2.31
|2025
|3.02
|3.32
|3.23
|2.89
|3.27
|2.41
|2.66
|2.67
|2.77
|3.06
|2.98
|2.66
|2.42
|2026
|3.02
|3.39
|3.30
|2.96
|3.34
|2.42
|2.72
|2.74
|2.84
|3.13
|3.05
|2.73
|2.48
|2027
|3.02
|3.46
|3.36
|3.03
|3.41
|2.43
|2.78
|2.80
|2.91
|3.20
|3.12
|2.80
|2.54
|2028
|3.02
|3.52
|3.43
|3.10
|3.48
|2.44
|2.85
|2.87
|2.98
|3.27
|3.18
|2.87
|2.61
|2029
|3.02
|3.60
|3.50
|3.17
|3.55
|2.45
|2.92
|2.94
|3.05
|3.34
|3.26
|2.93
|2.68
|2030
|3.02
|3.67
|3.58
|3.24
|3.62
|2.46
|2.99
|3.00
|3.12
|3.41
|3.33
|3.00
|2.74
|2031
|3.02
|3.74
|3.65
|3.30
|3.69
|2.46
|3.05
|3.07
|3.18
|3.48
|3.39
|3.06
|2.80
|2032
|3.02
|3.81
|3.72
|3.37
|3.77
|2.46
|3.11
|3.13
|3.24
|3.55
|3.46
|3.12
|2.85
|2033
|3.02
|3.89
|3.80
|3.43
|3.84
|2.46
|3.17
|3.19
|3.30
|3.62
|3.54
|3.19
|2.91
|2034
|3.02
|3.97
|3.87
|3.50
|3.92
|2.46
|3.23
|3.25
|3.37
|3.70
|3.61
|3.25
|2.97
|2035
|3.02
|+2.0%/yr
|+2.0%/yr
|+2.0%/yr
|+2.0%/yr
|2.46
|+2.0%/yr
|+2.0%/yr
|+2.0%/yr
|+2.0%/yr
|+2.0%/yr
|+2.0%/yr
|+2.0%/yr
|Unless otherwise stated, the gas price reference point is the receipt point on the applicable provincial gas transmission system known as the plant gate.
|The plant gate price represents the price before raw gathering and processing charges are deducted.
Prospective Resources
Summary information regarding prospective resources and net present value of future net revenues from prospective resources are set forth below and are derived, in each case, from the GLJ Resources Assessment. The GLJ Resources Assessment was prepared in accordance with COGE Handbook and NI-51-101 by GLJ, an independent qualified reserve evaluator. All prospective resources evaluated in the GLJ Resources Assessment were deemed economic at the effective date of December 31, 2019.
The Upper Utica was considered undiscovered for approximately 84% of the total mapped TPIIP. Recovery factors of 24%, 35% and 52% were applied to the low, best and high estimates resource cases respectively.
A range of prospective resources estimates (low, best and high) were prepared by GLJ. See notes 6 to 8 of the tables below for a description of low estimate, best estimate and high estimate.
The GLJ Resources Assessment estimated gross risked prospective resources of 604 million boe (low estimate) to 1,680 million boe (high estimate), with a best estimate of 1,006 million boe.
The chance of commerciality for Prospective Resources is equal to the product of the chance of discovery and the chance of development. “Chance of discovery” is the estimated probability that exploration activities will confirm the existence of a significant accumulation of potentially recoverable petroleum. “Chance of development” is the estimated probability that, once discovered, a known accumulation will be commercially developed. Based on contingencies related to the amendment or exemption from applicable hydrocarbon and environmental legislation and regulations, local acceptability, and additional risk associated with securing social license to operate, firm development plans, detailed cost estimates and corporate approvals GLJ estimates the Chance of Development to range between 10% and 70% with an average of 32%. Proximity to extensional and compressional-related fault systems presents risk of structuring resulting in leak off and reduced pressures in some prospective regions, additionally, lack of delineation data provides reservoir risk associated with uncertainty regarding reservoir quality and rock mechanics amicable to hydraulic fracturing. Therefore, GLJ has estimated the Chance of Discovery at 81%. The corresponding chance of commerciality ranges between 8% and 57% with an average of 26%. Production and development forecasts were not completed by GLJ as part of the prospective resource evaluation.
The following table sets forth Questerre’s best estimate risked prospective resources by product type at December 31, 2019:
|Shale Gas
|Oil Equivalent
|Company
|Company
|Company
|Company
|Chance of
|Chance of
|Chance of
|Gross
|Net
|Gross
|Net
|Development
|Discovery
|Commerciality
|Resources Category
|MMcf
|MMcf
|Mboe
|Mboe
|%
|%
|%
|Prospective Resources
|Total: Low Estimate - Prospect
|3,623,695
|3,225,052
|603,949
|537,509
|32
|81
|26
|Total: Best Estimate - Prospect
|6,040,098
|5,375,627
|1,006,683
|895,938
|32
|81
|26
|Total: High Estimate - Prospect
|10,066,224
|8,958,838
|1,677,704
|1,493,140
|32
|81
|26
Notes:
Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.
Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.
Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) including its estimated future net revenues, price forecasts and the filing of an Annual Information Form. In addition, statements relating to reserves and resources are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Questerre which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Questerre believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Questerre can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further, events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation: whether the Company's exploration and development activities respecting its prospects will be successful or that material volumes of petroleum and natural gas reserves will be encountered, or if encountered can be produced on a commercial basis; the ultimate size and scope of any hydrocarbon bearing formations on its lands; that drilling operations on its lands will be successful such that further development activities in these areas are warranted; that Questerre will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; results from drilling and development activities will be consistent with past operations; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Questerre operates; drilling results; field production rates and decline rates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Questerre to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; the effect of the coronavirus on the markets and the demand for oil and gas; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Questerre operates; and the ability of Questerre to successfully market its oil and natural gas products; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of the Company's products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, changes in development plans of Questerre or by third party operators of Questerre's properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Questerre's oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Questerre's public disclosure documents. Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other factors may be found under in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 and will be available in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 which is anticipated to be filed by the end of March 2020, and other documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Questerre undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
All evaluations and reviews of future net revenue are stated prior to any provision for interest costs or general and administrative costs and after the deduction of estimated future capital expenditures for wells to which reserves have been assigned. The estimated future net revenue from the production of disclosed oil and gas reserves does not represent the fair market value of the Company’s reserves. There is no assurance that such price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.
Actual light and medium crude oil, shale gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. All of the Company’s light and medium crude oil, shale gas and natural gas liquids reserves are located in Canada.
Barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio has been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil and the conversion ratio of one barrel to six thousand cubic feet is based on an energy equivalent conversion method application at the burner tip and does not necessarily represent an economic value equivalent at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.
The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.
