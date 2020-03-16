Newark, NJ, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global coffee pod and capsule market is expected to grow from USD 15.23 Billion in 2017 to USD 29.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

A coffee pod or a single-serve coffee container is a kind of coffee making technique which aids to make coffee for a single or a double serving. Numerous types of coffee pods are existing in the market such as paper coffee pods, K-cups and T-discs. Customers can use the respective coffee portion, in pods or capsules, and the machine automatically makes the coffee. The consumption of coffee products has substantially increased among health-conscious consumers, therefore, manufacturers have planned to develop new & innovative formulations such as coffee capsules, sugar-free coffee premix, and other products in the market. Coffee capsules and pods packaging are an effective solution to emerging requirements of coffee product packaging.

High consumption of coffee consumption among millennials is an important factor deriving the growth of the market. Also, growing demand for coffee pods and packaging innovations have enabled leaders to develop new coffee pod which is powering the growth of the market. But some varieties of coffee pods and capsules are non-recyclable or difficult to recycle which may hamper the growth of the market. However, increasing demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages due to rising disposable income and increasing the popularity of coffee pods and capsules are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the Asia-Pacific market in the forthcoming years which should boost the industry growth in upcoming years.

Key players in the coffee pod and capsule Nestle, Acron Holdings, Kraft Foods, Dunkin Brands, Lavazza A Modo Mio, Starbucks, Gloria jean’s Coffees. To enhance their market position in the global coffee pod and capsule market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in January 2020, Nestlé and Starbucks unveil a new line-up of Starbucks at-home coffee in the U.S. Nestlé and Starbuck unveiled a new range of Starbucks coffee products that will be available in grocery stores in the U.S. starting February 2020. The fresh line-up comprises of Cold Brew concentrate, Fresh Brew coffee, as well as blends of Starbucks coffee with essential vitamins and golden turmeric – among others. These new innovations strengthen Starbuck's at-home coffee offering, providing consumers new ways to enjoy Starbucks products in the comfort of their home. These products build upon the portfolio of innovation of the global coffee alliance, formed in August 2018 to create a revolutionary coffee experience for consumers.

For instance, in August 2019, Starbucks and Nestlé expand Global Coffee Alliance to China. Starbucks and Nestlé announced a new premium coffee experience for Chinese consumers with the introduction of Starbucks At Home and “We Proudly Serve Starbucks Coffee” integrated business solutions in Foodservice channels. This is the first launch in China since the two companies officially combined services in August 2018 to create the global coffee alliance.

The coffee capsules segment held the largest market share of 63.10% in 2017

The product type section is classified into coffee capsules and coffee pods. The coffee capsules segment is projected to lead the coffee pod and capsule market in 2017 has a market share of 63.10%. Coffee capsules have gained high acceptance among consumers in recent years due to growth in demand for instant non-alcoholic drinks. Coffee capsules are chosen by coffee producers owing to its suitability, comfort of use and a wide diversity of coffee products and machinery.

Coffee powder section valued around USD 9.01 Billion in 2017

The application type segment is divided into segments such as coffee beans and coffee powder. The coffee powder section is leading the market & valued 9.01 billion in 2017. Coffee beans section is leading the market it can be easily brewed, and doesn’t require any additional time, expertise or machine. They are suitably found in every local supermarket.

The bioplastics section held the largest market share of 39.20% in 2017

The material segment includes conventional plastic, bioplastics, fabric, and others. The bioplastics segment is dominating the market in 2017 with a market share of 39.20%. Bioplastics are plastics made of renewable resources and acts as an environmentally friendly alternative over petroleum-based plastics.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Coffee Pod and Capsule Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. EMEA region dominates the global coffee pod and capsule market in 2017 with USD 6.42 Billion whereas the Asia Pacific rapidly rising region in the market. The EMEA market accounted for the major share in the coffee pod and capsule market. Europe is increasing its collection of single-serve methods (such as coffee pods and capsules), dominated by Nespresso, Keurig Green Mountains, and JDE. The market for fresh ground coffee pods has experienced a significant increase in sales since 2016. Asia-Pacific is growing rapidly in the market, due to the high contribution from India and China, the growth of the coffee pod and capsule systems market is expected to rise in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

About the report:

The global coffee pod and capsule market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (‘000 Units), import (‘000 Units) and export (‘000 Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

