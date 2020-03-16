PRESS RELEASE
March 16th, 2020
Aéroports de Paris SA
February 2020 traffic figures
In February 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic(1) is down very slightly by 0.9% compared to February 2019, at 19.5 million passenger welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. Paris Aéroport traffic is up by 0.3% with 7.3 million passengers welcomed, of which 5.1 million at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (0.1%) and 2.2 million at Paris-Orly (+1.3%).
It must be noted that at Paris Aéroport, traffic with mainland China and toward the USA are respectively in sharp decrease (-71.4%) and in growth (+9.3%) in February 2020. Moreover, since the beginning of the year, these two countries make up respectively 1.4% and 6.9% of the total traffic at Paris Aéroport.
Since the beginning of this leap year, Groupe ADP total traffic(1) is unchanged with a total of 31.9 million passengers handled in the first two months of the year; whereas Paris Aéroport passenger traffic increases by 0.8%, with a total of 15.2 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 1.3%. The connecting rate stands at 24.9%, down by 0.3 points.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 55.0% in February 2020 and has decreased of 54.4% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(1). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 3.0% since the beginning of the year(1).
Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 3.6% in February 2020 and has increased by 0.9% since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -0.8% in February 2020 and has increased by 1.7% since the beginning of the year.
(1] Group's traffic @100% excluding traffic from Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. For information, with taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, group's traffic at 100% is down by 34% in February 2020 and by 23.6% over the first two months of the year.
|Passengers
|Feb. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Jan.-Feb. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Last 12 months
|% change 2020/2019
|Paris-CDG
|5,071,957
|-0.1%
|10,592,541
|+1.4%
|76,296,941
|+4.9%
|Paris-Orly
|2,241,452
|+1.3%
|4,559,148
|-0.6%
|31,824,185
|-4.0%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|7,313,409
|+0.3%
|15,151,689
|+0.8%
|108,121,126
|+2.1%
|Santiago
|2,398,502
|+3.6%
|4,860,779
|+0.9%
|24,672,826
|+3.8%
|Amman
|588,833
|-0.8%
|1,268,624
|+1.7%
|8,944,734
|+5.2%
|Antalya
|853,874
|+7.8%
|1,786,315
|+6.2%
|35,818,058
|+12.2%
|Ankara
|919,354
|-17.5%
|1,965,296
|-15.5%
|13,331,249
|-17.4%
|Izmir
|794,586
|-7.9%
|1,682,318
|-8.3%
|12,232,074
|-7.6%
|Bodrum
|80,657
|-9.1%
|165,806
|-10.3%
|4,325,766
|+4.1%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|29,893
|-4.9%
|59,900
|-7.9%
|1,097,136
|-8.8%
|Medinah
|710,990
|+12.6%
|1,521,394
|+17.0%
|8,604,862
|+6.1%
|Tunisia
|53,405
|-17.1%
|104,560
|-20.6%
|3,013,678
|+19.0%
|Georgia
|206,097
|-18.3%
|439,525
|-15.5%
|4,229,359
|-5.4%
|Macedonia
|166,759
|+15.1%
|350,708
|+14.9%
|2,723,080
|+15.3%
|Zagreb(2)
|184,236
|+1.7%
|387,271
|+4.0%
|3,450,451
|+3.1%
| Total TAV Airports
(excluding Istanbul Atatürk)
|3,999,851
|-3.9%
|8,463,093
|-3.0%
|88,825,713
|+1.5%
|Istanbul Atatürk(1)
|N/A
|N/A
|0
|N/A
|6,228,503
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports
|3,999,851
|-55.0%
|8,463,093
|-54.4%
|95,054,216
|-38.8%
|Aircraft Movements
|Feb. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Jan.-Feb. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Last 12 months
|% change 2020/2019
|Paris-CDG
|35,250
|+1.3%
|72,637
|+0.4%
|498,439
|+3.1%
|Paris-Orly
|15,472
|+1.0%
|31,905
|-1.7%
|217,812
|-4.8%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|50,722
|+1.2%
|104,542
|-0.3%
|716,251
|+0.5%
|Santiago
|14,670
|+2.7%
|30,113
|+1.3%
|157,597
|+2.8%
|Amman
|5,682
|+2.9%
|11,887
|+2.6%
|80,043
|+3.0%
|Antalya
|5,717
|+4.7%
|12,071
|+1.6%
|203,859
|+11.5%
|Ankara
|6,379
|-14.7%
|13,288
|-14.8%
|87,923
|-17.2%
|Izmir
|5,349
|-2.8%
|11,067
|-5.2%
|76,945
|-6.5%
|Bodrum
|540
|-10.9%
|1,078
|-15.2%
|27,996
|+4.2%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|256
|+2.4%
|490
|-2.4%
|7,319
|-7.2%
|Medina
|5,048
|+13.1%
|10,369
|+11.6%
|61,682
|+2.5%
|Tunisia
|440
|-20.6%
|893
|-23.3%
|18,679
|+13.4%
|Georgia
|2,154
|-20.9%
|4,638
|-20.1%
|40,968
|-9.2%
|Macedonia
|1,395
|+16.2%
|2,907
|+13.4%
|22,143
|+12.3%
|Zagreb
|2,994
|+5.9%
|6,127
|+4.4%
|45,317
|+3.4%
| Total TAV Airports
(excluding Istanbul Atatürk)
|30,272
|-2.5%
|62,928
|-4.1%
|592,831
|+0.3%
|Istanbul Atatürk (1)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|43,493
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports
|30,272
|-52.4%
|62,928
|-53.1%
|636,324
|-39.1%
(1) See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
| Geographic split
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
| Feb. 2020
% change 2020/2019
|Share of total traffic
| Jan.-Feb. 2020
% change 2020/2019
|Share of total traffic
|France
|-0.6%
|15.3%
|+0.6%
|15.5%
|Europe
|+0.0%
|42.0%
|+0.6%
|41.0%
| Other International
Of which
|+0.9%
|42.7%
|+1.1%
|43.6%
|Africa
|+6.2%
|12.7%
|+2.2%
|12.3%
|North America
|+10.8%
|9.3%
|+7.9%
|9.5%
|Latin America
|+1.4%
|4.0%
|-0.9%
|3.9%
|Middle-East
|+7.8%
|6.1%
|+6.6%
|5.9%
|Asia-Pacific
|-28.1%
|5.1%
|-15.6%
|6.1%
|French Overseas Territories
|+5.0%
|5.5%
|+5.9%
|5.7%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|+0.3%
|100 %
|+0.8%
|100 %
| Paris Aéroport
(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
|Feb. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Jan.- Feb. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Connecting Passengers(1)
|850,635
|-4.8%
|1,886,646
|-1.3%
|Connecting rate
|23.1%
|-0.7 pt
|24.9%
|-0.3 pt
|Seat load factor
|83.5%
|-0.8 pt
|83.5%
|+0.8 pt
(1) Departing passengers
Note: as mentioned in a release issued today regarding the impacts of Coronavirus epidemic, it must be noted that between March 1st and 14th 20201, the estimated decrease in passengers traffic figures and in aircraft movements has been intensified over the Parisians airports, with an estimated downward trend respectively by -29% and by -10%.
Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 1 74 25 70 64 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.
Registered office: 1 rue de France - 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr
1 Sources: TARMAC from 1st to 10 March 2020, SARIA from 11 to 14 March 2020
Attachment
Aéroports de Paris
Paris, FRANCE
Aéroports de Paris SA - February 2020 traffic figuresFILE URL | Copy the link below
Aéroports de Paris LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: