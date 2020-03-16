NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Brussels, Belgium and Oslo, Norway – 16th March 2020.

Reference is made to the offer document dated 6 March 2020 (the "Offer Document") regarding AKKA Technologies SE's (“AKKA” or the "Offeror") mandatory offer for all shares in Data Respons ASA ("Data Respons") not owned by AKKA, against settlement in cash of NOK 48.00 per share (the "Offer").

As a result of acceptances of the Offer, acquisitions outside the Offer and previous acquisitions, as of 13 March 2020 AKKA owns or has received acceptances for a total of 69,667,008 shares, representing in total 92.26% of the share capital of Data Respons.

Given that AKKA now holds more than 90% of the share capital of Data Respons, a compulsory acquisition (a squeeze out) of the remaining shares not owned by AKKA and a delisting will be carried out in due course.

The Offer Document is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at www.dnb.no/emisjoner/, as well as on the homepages of AKKA at www.akka-technologies.com/investors/ and Data Respons at www.datarespons.com.

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as financial adviser to the Offeror and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as domestic financial advisor and receiving agent. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the Norwegian legal adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Offer.





Upcoming events on AKKA’s Financial Calendar:

2019 full-year results: Tuesday, 17 March 2020

In case of discrepancies between the French and English versions of the press release, only the English version shall be deemed valid.



About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital solutions, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail, telecommunications and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT/IIOT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and has pursued a successful track-record of fast-paced growth. With approximately 21,000 technology-passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – Segment A – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

About Data Respons

Data Respons is a pure-play digital leader with an in-depth expertise in software development, R&D services, advanced embedded systems and IoT solutions. The company is headquartered in Oslo (Norway) and has a strong portfolio of clients in the Nordic region and in Germany, supported by 1,400 software & digital specialists.



