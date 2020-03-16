Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transactions: 13th March 2020.

Number of Shares: 570,000 (five hundred and seventy thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.30 % of the issued share capital

Price: All purchased at €3.10 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin

16th March 2020

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, CEO, +353 1 607 5628

David Ledwidge, CFO, +353 1 607 5628