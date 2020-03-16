Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m.





The Current CEO of Carrot to Leave His Duties



Jouni Arolainen, the current Chief Executive Officer of Panostaja´s investment Carrot, will leave his duties in March 16th 2020. Tessa Koivunen, the current Development Manager of Carrot, has been appointed temporary CEO.

The Board of Carrot has started the search process for a new CEO.





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO



Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311