The Annual General Meeting of Festi hf. will be held at the company‘s headquarters Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, on Monday 23 March 2020 at 10:00.

Agenda:

1. The Board‘s annual report

2. The report of the CEO and presentation of the financial statements for the last fiscal year.

3. Proposal to approve the financial statements for the last fiscal year and whether to allocate loss or profit of the company.

4. Proposal for the payment of dividends from the fiscal year 2019.

5. Nomination committee presents report and proposals.

6. Election of board members.

7. Proposal to confirm the Board‘s decision on appointment of two individuals for the nomination committee.

8. Election of auditors.

9. Proposal for the remuneration of board members, board subcommittees and nomination committee.

10. Proposal of the Board on the amendment of the remuneration policy.

11. Proposal for the authorisation of the Board to purchase own shares.

12. Proposal for the authorisation of the Board to issue new share capital to be used as partial payment of the purchase price of Íslensk Orkumiðlun ehf.

13. Proposal of the Board for amendents to the Articles of Association.

14. Other duly submitted business: a proposal by Pétur Þorsteinsson requiring the Kronan shops to be closed on the trader‘s bank holiday.

It will not be possible to participate electronically in the meeting, however shareholders may appoint a representative to vote by proxy with instructions on each proposal on the agenda or may by a special electronic register submit their votes beforehand in writing. Requests for the issuance of proxy and appointment of representative or for the special electronic register shall be submitted to kristinn@advel.is.

Should the proposal for dividend payment be adopted the last trading day attatching right to dividend is 20 March 2020 and corollary 23 March 2020 is the ex-date (trading exclusive of dividends). Record day is 24 March 2020, which entails that dividends will be paid to shareholders registered in the shareholder‘s registry at closing on 24 March 2020. Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 20 April 2020.

For further information please take note of previously published announcements and proposals for the meeting which have been published in the news directory of Nasdaq OMX Iceland and on the website of Festi.

The Board of Directors of Festi hf.