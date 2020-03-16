Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Market by Type (Asset, Process, System), Technology (Internet of Thing, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, AR VR), End User (Automotive, Transport, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital twin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $30.1 billion by 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth in the digital twin market is stimulated by several factors such as growing usage of digital twin technology for predictive maintenance and rising inclination towards IoT devices and cloud-based storage solutions.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global digital twin market with respect to various types. The global digital twin market is segmented on the basis of type (asset, process, system), technology (Internet of Thing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data analytics, AR and VR, and others), end-user (automotive and transport, aerospace and defense, energy and utilities, healthcare, building and construction, consumer electrical and electronic goods, manufacturing, oil and gas, retail), and geography.



The asset maintenance and monitoring segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



As the industrial breakdowns and prolonged time to market the manufactured assets are affecting the organizations, the need for effective maintenance, efficient asset monitoring, and predictive analysis of product's impact after deployment enables organizations to implement digital twin which solves all these problems. Process twining and system twinning, which is a long-term solution in organization development, are at the nascent stage of the growth. Thus, the subsequent segments are projected to grow with high rate of adoption in the near future as the technological advances take place and industries actively participate and contribute to the Industry 4.0' program.



Based on technology, the digital twin market is segmented into IoT, AI & ML, big data analytics, and AR & VR; wherein IoT commanded the largest share of the overall digital twin market in 2019. The proliferation of IoT devices and growing inclination towards sensor-driven product development are supporting the largest share of the IoT in digital twin market. However, the AI & ML technologies segment is poised to register the fastest growth rate during forecast period.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global digital twin market. The high adoption of IoT devices, technological advancements of cloud infrastructure, and presence of majority of established digital twin players and start-ups have boosted the overall digital twin market in the North American region. However, increased government-funded smart city projects, coupled with the accelerating adoption of sensor-driven technology by the enterprises and the different business organizations are helping Asia-Pacific region to register the fastest growth in the global digital twin market.



Key players operating in global digital twin market are General Electric (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), PTC (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S), ANSYS (U.S), Siemens AG (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Robert Bosch (Germany), SWIM.AI (U.S), Rescale, Inc. (U.S), and Dassault Systmes (France), among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Type

3.3. Market Analysis, by Technology

3.4. Market Analysis, by End Use Industry

3.5. Market Analysis, by Region

3.6. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Use of Digital Twin for Predictive Maintenance

4.2.1.2. Increasing Adoption of IoT and Cloud-Based Storage Solutions

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Concerns with Data Security

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Advent of Industry 4.0

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Lack of Skilled Employees

4.2.4.2. Lack of Awareness Regarding Cost Benefits of Digital Twin

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Increase in Adoption of Supply Chain Management Practices



5. Digital Twin Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Asset

5.3. Process

5.4. System



6. Digital Twin Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Internet of Things (IoT)

6.3. Big Data Analytics

6.4. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

6.5. Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)

6.6. Others



7. Digital Twin Market, by End Use Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Manufacturing

7.3. Automotive & Transportation

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Aerospace & Defense

7.6. Building & Construction

7.7. Energy & Utilities

7.8. Consumer Electrical & Electronic Goods

7.9. Oil & Gas

7.10. Retail



8. Global Digital Twin Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Growth Strategies

9.1.1. New Product Launches

9.1.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

9.1.3. Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

9.2. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking



10. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Development)

10.1. General Electric Company

10.2. IBM Corporation

10.3. PTC, Inc.

10.4. Microsoft Corporation

10.5. Ansys, Inc.

10.6. Siemens AG (Siemens Industry Software, Inc.)

10.7. Sap SE

10.8. Oracle Corporation

10.9. Swim.AI Inc.

10.10. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.11. Rescale, Inc.

10.12. Dassault Systemes

10.13. Schneider Electric SE

10.14. ABB Ltd.

10.15. Aveva Group PLC



