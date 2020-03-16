02.03.2020, the Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS announced and called an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 March 2020.



In the view of recent developments regarding the spread of coronavirus and the fact that governments in all Baltic States have declared a state of emergency situation, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS has decided to revoke the notice of 02.03.2020 and to postpone the Annual General Meeting.

On 24.03.2020 The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will not take place and EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS will announce the new date of the General Meeting latest by 31 March 2020. The annual general meeting of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS scheduled for 17.03.2020 will also be postponed.

The declared emergency situation will have an impact on the Fund's operations, but we are actively managing the Fund’s assets and are ready to react quickly depending how the situation will change.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee



