The power sector has come a long way with significant achievements on many fronts such as a doubling of conventional power generation capacity since 2012 with active private participation, renewables increasing from 2 to 12 percent of the energy mix since 2015, introduction of financial restructuring reforms for distribution companies to limit the AT&C loss levels to minimum levels.

Having said that, despite the implementation of structural reforms in the power distribution segment of India, it still represents the weakest link of the power segment. Despite considerable progress in implementing the EA mandates and associated policies over the past decade, the distribution segment continues to post significant losses.

With India having most of the discoms run as state authorities the operational efficiencies and targeted revenue remains underachieved. However, few states like Gujarat and Karnataka put up excellent efforts to reduce the AT&C loss levels which currently stood at nearly 10% and 14% well below the national average of 21.5% in 2019.



Moreover, under-recovery of the revenues from the end consumer and lack of seamless flow of the revenues remains the challenge for most of the discoms that further pose challenges to improve upon the operational efficiency and improving upon the distribution infrastructure to provide reliable power supply to the end consumers.

Hence, India has continuously shown an increasing trend for average cost of supply and average revenue for the discoms that leads to the rise in the distribution tariff of the discoms putting the burden on the end consumers to make the financials strong.

Also, multiple distribution tariff slabs and the burden of cross-subsidies fall on industrial consumers in India which is as high as INR 10-12 per unit makes the tariff structure more complex for the discoms which pose threat to power distribution tariff scenario in India.



Business Case for Power Distribution Tariffs in India

New CERC draft tariff regulations for control period 2019-2024

Thrust given to add power generation capacity (Renewable and Thermal): A move to create one market in power

Long overdue reforms of Discoms in terms of adequate and rational tariff structure may get addressed by these norms

Energizing the development of Renewable Sector

The new paradigm of surplus power sets the stage for new reforms

Move to rationalise power tariff structure

Push to Make in India initiative

Increased quantum for Open Access in India

Reduction in the short-term power procurement

Key Highlights

Impact analysis of CERC tariff regulations 2019-2024 on power distribution tariffs in India

Consumer category wise tariff schedule for FY 2020-21

Consumer profiling as per connected load

Consumer category wise revenue contribution

Net Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) of Distribution Utilities

Revenue Gaps/Surplus for Distribution Utilities

Report Insights

Detailed analysis of CERC Tariff Regulations for 2019-2024 (Final Regulations, expected in February 2019) and its impact on Power Distribution Tariffs across various consumer categories in India

Distribution Utility wise tariff schedule in India applicable for FY 2020-21

Adaptability indices for solar rooftop for discoms

Level of OA & short-term procurement of power for each discom forecasted

Examining consumer category wise distribution tariff across each state and distribution utility for FY 2019-20

Detailed analysis of various components of tariff for each distribution utility and likely impact of new norms

Old vs New Tariff Comparison (Last 1 year regulatory track of change in applicable surcharges and duties)

Easy to use Excel and Pdf Format

Key Topics Covered



Northern Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2020-21 Western Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2020-21 Eastern Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2020-21 Southern Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2020-21 North Eastern Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2020-21 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Domestic Consumers for FY 2020-21 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Commercial Consumers FY 2020-21 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Agricultural Consumers FY 2020-21 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Industrial Consumers FY 2020-21 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Other Bulk Consumers FY 2020-21 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Railways/MRTS FY 2020-21

