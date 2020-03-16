EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 16 MARCH 2020 AT 10.30

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Timo Mänty

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200315105534_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-11

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.97 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-12

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.02 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.12 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.12 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934



