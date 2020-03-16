EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 16 MARCH 2020 AT 10.30
Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Timo Mänty
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200315105534_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-11
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.98 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.97 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-12
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.02 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.02 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-13
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.12 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.12 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934
Eezy Oyj
Turku, FINLAND
