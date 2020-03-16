





Luxembourg, 16th March 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors

dated 13th December 2019 and 13th March 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 9th MARCH 2020 TO 13th MARCH 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 9th March 2020 - - - - - 10th March 2020 - - - - - 11th March 2020 - - - - - 12th March 2020 10 486 5.63 59 036 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 13th March 2020 1 000 5.025 5 025 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 11 486 - 64 061 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 and 13th March 2020 are available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

