Luxembourg, 16th March 2020
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors
dated 13th December 2019 and 13th March 2020
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 9th MARCH 2020 TO 13th MARCH 2020
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|9th March 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10th March 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11th March 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12th March 2020
|10 486
|5.63
|59 036
|Cancellation
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|13th March 2020
|1 000
|5.025
|5 025
|Cancellation
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|Total
|11 486
|-
|64 061
|-
|-
Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 and 13th March 2020 are available on Velcan Holdings website
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
