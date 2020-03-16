Luxembourg, 16th March 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors
dated 13th December 2019 and 13th March 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 9th MARCH 2020 TO 13th MARCH 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
9th March 2020-----
10th March 2020-----
11th March 2020-----
12th March 202010 4865.6359 036CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
13th March 20201 0005.0255 025CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total11 486-64 061--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 and 13th March 2020 are available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Attachment