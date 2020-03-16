Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Radar Market Outlook & Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for military radar systems is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. In 2020, the market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 14,311.35 million. This can be mainly attributed to the rising applications of military radar systems and growing military expenditure.



Military radar systems market is segmented by platform, by range, by application, by band and by region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into air-borne surveillance, air & missile defense, weapon guidance systems, ground surveillance & intruder detection and others. The ground surveillance & intruder detection segment held the largest share in 2018 with a market value of USD 4,204.16 million out of total market value of USD 13,611.20 million in the same year. This segment is observing high growth as it provides improved graphical situational awareness for operators and enhances the user satisfaction and perimeter surveillance.



Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is predicted to hold the largest share with a market value of USD 6,639.33 million by the end of 2027 as a result of growing technological advancements in radar systems in the region. The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period on account of rising demand for military radar systems, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India.



Some major leading key players in the military radar systems market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Company, IAI and ASELSAN.



Key Topics Covered



Global Military Radar Systems Market



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions And Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Objective

3.2. Secobdary Research

3.3. Primary Research



4. Executive Summary - Global Military Radar Systems Market



5. Regulatory Landscape



6. Analysis Of Market Dynamics

6.1. Growth Drivers

6.2. Key Trends



7. Key Market Opportunities



8. Major Roadblocks For The Market Growth



9. Industry Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Global Military Radar Systems Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size And Forecast, 2018-2027

10.1.1. By Value (Usd Million)

10.2. Global Military Radar Systems Market Segmentation, 2018-2027

10.2.1. By Platform

10.2.2. By Range

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Band Type

10.2.5. By Region



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Detailed Overview

11.2. Assessment Of Key Offerings

11.3. Analysis Of Growth Strategies

11.4. Exhaustive Analysis On Key Finacial Indicators

11.5. Company Profiles

11.5.1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.5.2. Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.5.3. Thales Group

11.5.4. Leonardo S.P.A.

11.5.5. Saab Ab

11.5.6. Elbit Systems Ltd.

11.5.7. Bae Systems

11.5.8. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

11.5.9. Raytheon Company

11.5.10. Iai

11.5.11. Aselsan

11.6 Other Prominent Players

11.5.12. Hensoldt

11.5.13. Terma

11.5.14. Bharat Electronics Limited

11.5.15. Indra



12. Strategic Recommendations

Investment Opportunities In The Market

Geographical Opportunities

Lucrative Competitive Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0n4m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900