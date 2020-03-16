Lysaker, 16 March 2020

The below five shareclasses are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen until further notice due to unstable market conditions, as US futures went limit down.

The suspension only affects the below DKK-shareclasses as these are traded intraday on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Shareclasses and funds by Storebrand Asset Management AS traded at market close in Norway, or any other market, are open for normal trading.

The pricing of the DKK-shareclasses is partially based on future prices for those markets not yet open, typically Asian and American stock markets, during European trading hours. The suspension has been decided based on a dialogue with our market maker and the stock exchange.

For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596



