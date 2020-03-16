﻿

Due to the resulting coronavirus situation, the Company shall respond responsibly to the resulting situation. We have introduced our staff to the prevention of coronavirus and are constantly providing disinfectants and protective equipment.

Production in the company is unstoppable; raw milk is bought from farmers as it has been until now.

No employees go on business trips, talk to customers over the phone, or via Skype, remotely. Scheduled training and courses are not executed.

Company management and specialists monitor the situation and in each case change the sales strategy. Sales activities are organized from home as much as possible. Sales in Lithuania are currently increasing through retail chains, but schools, kindergartens and catering establishments are adjusting their production range and volumes. Sales in export markets are based on the existing contracts. All Lithuanian orders will be executed on time. All raw milk is diverted to the production of fresh products as needed. The remaining raw milk is diverted to cheese and flour production.

It is not possible to assess the potential impact on annual results and the achievement of approved objectives in the current situation. In the event of a change in the operating conditions, the Company undertakes to immediately submit a separate notice.

G. Keliauskas

Lawyer

+370 444 22208, g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt

