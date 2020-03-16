CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 16 MARCH 2020 AT 11:00 AM (EET)

Changes to the arrangements and company representatives on Cargotec’s Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2020

Cargotec complements its Notice of Annual General Meeting, dated 6 February 2020, on paragraphs “6. Presentation of the financial statements, the Board of Directors' report and the Auditors' report for the financial period 2019”, as well as on the paragraph “Instructions for the participants in the general meeting”.



Addition to paragraph 6: the Presentation by the CEO will be held by a member of the Cargotec Leadership Team. As a precaution, due to the coronavirus epidemic Cargotec’s CEO Mika Vehviläinen is in quarantine. To minimise the risk of spreading the virus and as recommended by the authorities, the number of company representatives at the Annual General Meeting is limited to a minimum.

Also Ilkka Herlin, the Chairman of Cargotec’s Board of Directors, will be absent due to symptoms of cold. Tapio Hakakari, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, represents the Board at the Annual General Meeting.

Addition to Instructions for the participants in the general meeting: Due to the coronavirus epidemic and to minimise the risk of spreading the virus, the safest way to follow the Annual General Meeting is to follow the meeting online. Shareholders who have registered for the Annual General Meeting according to the stated date can order a personal link to the webcast by 16 March, 2020 at 4:00 PM (EET). The link to the order form can be found from www.cargotec.com/agm. Ordering requires identification with a personal bank ID or a mobile certificate. Owners of nominee registered shares cannot subscribe to the webcast. Voting, asking questions and/or speaking is not possible at the webcast. Due to a risk of spreading the virus, there is no serving at the actual event.

If a share owner suffers from upper respiratory symptoms or has just returned from traveling, we wish that this person would not attend the meeting.

