Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
March 16, 2020
Annual General Meeting 2020 – new location
The Bank called its annual general meeting on 20 February 2020 to be held at Lemvig ldræts- & Kulturcenter, Christinelystvej 8, DK-7620 Lemvig.
Due to the development of the COVID-19 virus, the annual general meeting will instead be held at:
Hotel Nørre Vinkel,
Søgårdevejen 6, 7620 DK-Lemvig
at 3.00 pm.
The Bank calls on shareholders to, at the widest extent possible, make use of the possibility to give proxy and vote by correspondence instead of physically attending.
In order to limit the number of participants at the general meeting, the Bank will be represented by the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the CEO.
The agenda for the annual general meeting is unchanged:
The complete proposals to the general meeting are attached with the updated location included.
Please address any enquiries regarding the present announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. +45 96 63 21 04.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Jan Ulsø Madsen
CEO
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
7620 Lemvig
Denmark
Phone +45 96 63 20 00
CVR no. 34631328
www.vestjyskbank.dk
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Lemvig, DENMARK
