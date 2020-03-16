Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

March 16, 2020





Annual General Meeting 2020 – new location

The Bank called its annual general meeting on 20 February 2020 to be held at Lemvig ldræts- & Kulturcenter, Christinelystvej 8, DK-7620 Lemvig.

Due to the development of the COVID-19 virus, the annual general meeting will instead be held at:

Hotel Nørre Vinkel,

Søgårdevejen 6, 7620 DK-Lemvig

at 3.00 pm.

The Bank calls on shareholders to, at the widest extent possible, make use of the possibility to give proxy and vote by correspondence instead of physically attending.

In order to limit the number of participants at the general meeting, the Bank will be represented by the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the CEO.

The agenda for the annual general meeting is unchanged:

Oral report by the Board of Directors on the Bank’s activities during the past year Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption Resolution on appropriation of profit or loss in accordance with the approved annual report Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors in the current financial year Election of members to the Board of Directors, including the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Appointment of auditor Proposals from the Board of Directors Approval of remuneration policy Proposal to amend article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding the shareholder registrar Proposal to amend article 7.1 of the Articles of Association regarding the standard agenda Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire own shares Proposal to grant authorisation to the Chairman of the meeting Any other business

The complete proposals to the general meeting are attached with the updated location included.



