Newark, NJ, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global ammonia market is expected to grow from USD 52.71 Billion in 2017 to USD 81.42 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period 2018-2025.
Ammonia is a compound made up of hydrogen and nitrogen with the formula NH3. It is a colorless gas with a distinctively pungent smell. Ammonia forms a building block in the synthesis of many important day to day products such as common cleaning products, pharmaceuticals etc. Ammonia is the most significant crude material for the assembling of ammonium nitrate, a commercially important fertilizer.
Increasing demand for nitrogenous fertilizers and eco-friendly refrigerants is driving the global demand for the ammonia. Whereas volatility in prices of natural gas, an important raw material as well as concerns related to production overcapacity are anticipated to hamper the market growth.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375934/request-sample
Key players in the global ammonia market are BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., PotashCorp, Huaqiang Chem Group, Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Yara International, Orica Limited, Praxair, Inc, Achema AB, Linde Group, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Haldor Topsoe, Koch Fertilizer LLC among others. To enhance their market position in the global ammonia market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.
Liquid form segment had a market value of USD 25.20 billion in 2017
Product form is segmented into liquid, gas, and powder. Due to the wide-ranging utilization of liquid ammonia in fertilizer and various end industries, the liquid form segment emerged as the leading segment with USD 25.20 billion revenue in 2017. The gas form segment is also projected to attain a healthy market share over the forecast period.
The refrigerant segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% in 2018-2025
The application segment is divided into fertilizers, refrigerants, pharmaceuticals, textiles and others. Because of its property for discharging nitrogen when in contact with soil, ammonia broadly utilized as a fertilizer in the agriculture sector. Thus the global emphasis on raising farm productivity led the fertilizer segment to emerge as the dominating segment with USD 22.09 billion revenue in 2017. Ammonia has emerged as the preferred refrigerant owing to its high efficiency and better heat transfer properties coupled with its zero ozone depletion potential. Thus refrigerant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.67% over the forecast period.
Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-ammonia-market-by-product-form-liquid-gas-375934.html
Regional Segment Analysis of the Ammonia Market
The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for ammonia with a 39.26% share of revenue in 2017 whereas the North region accounted for a significant market share in 2017, owing to its well established and highly productive farm sector. The rising demand for the fertilizers from the farm sector and the presence of major end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, textiles propelled Asia Pacific region to dominate the global ammonia market with USD 20.69 billion revenue in 2017.
About the report:
The global Ammonia market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (KiloTons), consumption (KiloTons), imports (KiloTons) and exports (KiloTons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.
For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375934&type=single
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.
Contact Us
Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz
Related Reports
Global Coated Glass Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-coated-glass-market-by-production-process-hard-362208.html
Global Coatings Additives Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-coatings-additives-market-by-formulation-solvent-borne-water-borne-362209.html
Global Composite Adhesives Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-composite-adhesives-by-resin-polyurethane-epoxy-others-362210.html
Global Construction Chemical Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-construction-chemical-market-by-type-concrete-admixture-362211.html
Fior Markets
Pune, INDIA
fior-markets-logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: