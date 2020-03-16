Selbyville, Delaware, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Water Source Heat Pump Market value is set to cross USD 1.6 billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Shifting focus toward the deployment of energy efficient heating & cooling technologies will positively influence industry statistics over the forecast timeframe.

High sustainability & efficiency, lesser space requirement, and lower operating costs are some of the paramount features driving the demand for water to air heat pumps globally. The water to air heat pumps consists of a simple symmetrical duct layout with low velocity and low-pressure characteristics, which provides a higher coefficient of performance to these products. Moreover, the growing demand for clean energy technologies will further boost the industry growth.

The hybrid WSHP will witness significant growth on account of growing heating requirements across commercial and residential sectors. These systems can provide increased cooling & heating capacity, higher efficiency, reduced dependency upon a water source, enhancing product demand. In addition, higher power output and reliability of these systems owing to the utilization of two independent refrigerant circuits will boost the technology penetration.

Some key findings of the water source heat pump market report include:

The demand for water source heat pump is surging across the commercial sector due to benefits such as higher energy efficiency, environmental compliance, cleaner operations, etc.

Regulations regarding the reduction of carbon footprint are expected to drive business growth

Major players operating across the water source heat pump market include Carrier Corporation, Daikin, Johnson Controls, Bosch Thermotechnology, Trane, and STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG

WSHPs have a CoP of around five with superior operational efficiency i.e., five units of heat can be obtained with the input of one unit of electricity, which will significantly propel the industry statistics

Volatile fossil fuel prices and growing concerns toward energy security & impact of emissions on climate are some of the major factors accelerating the demand for energy-efficient systems

Stringent emission regulations coupled with the growing demand for efficient heating & cooling systems in the industrial sector will stimulate industry growth over the forecast timeline. As per the IEA, these systems can reduce CO2 emissions by 5% and 50% in industrial and building sectors. In addition, the introduction of energy-efficiency directives and energy norms to achieve renewable targets will further enhance the business landscape.

The Europe water source heat pump market is set to witness strong growth owing to positive regulatory regime, supported by a multitude of fiscal support schemes and policies for sustainable heating systems. In addition, European countries are focusing more on reducing dependency on energy import and minimizing carbon dioxide emissions by enhancing renewable energy mix. The introduction of several incentives including Investment Grant and Low or Zero Interest Loan will further augment industry growth in the forthcoming years.

