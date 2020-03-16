Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Disease (Nephropathy) Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2020" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This clinical trial report, Kidney Disease (Nephropathy) Clinical Trials Review H1, 2020 provides an overview of Kidney Disease (Nephropathy) Clinical trials scenario.
This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Kidney Disease (Nephropathy). The report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. The report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).
The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Report Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
- Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status
- The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company
- The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment
- The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years
- Report provides latest news for the past three months
Key Topics Covered
- Report Guidance
- Clinical Trials Report Coverage
- Clinical Trials by Region
- Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe
- Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America
- Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Kidney Disease (Nephropathy) to Genito Urinary System And Sex Hormones Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Kidney Disease (Nephropathy) to Genito Urinary System And Sex Hormones Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by Phase
- In Progress Trials by Phase
- Clinical Trials by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by End Point Status
- Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time
- Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type
- Prominent Sponsors
- Top Companies Participating in Kidney Disease (Nephropathy) Therapeutics Clinical Trials
- Prominent Drugs
- Latest Clinical Trials News on Kidney Disease (Nephropathy)
- Nov 11, 2019: Liminal Biosciences presents new preclinical data on PBI-4050 at ASN Kidney Week 2019
- Nov 08, 2019: Apellis Presents First Data on APL-2 in C3 Glomerulopathy at ASN Kidney Week
- Nov 05, 2019: Presentations at ASN Kidney Week 2019 Highlight Breadth of ChemoCentryx Platform in treatment of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)
- Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots
Companies Mentioned
- Novartis AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Sanofi
- Amgen Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- AbbVie Inc
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- Bayer AG
- Merck & Co Inc
