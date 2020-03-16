Company Announcement No. 824



On 7 February 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 816 of 7 February 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 7 February 2020 to 30 July 2020 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 9,800,000 shares, corresponding to 4.17% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-21 2,012,212 734.88 1,478,736,402 22: 9 March 2020 145,000 631.26 91,532,700 23: 10 March 2020 120,000 641.11 76,933,200 24: 11 March 2020 120,000 638.50 76,620,000 25: 12 March 2020 130,000 593.69 77,179,700 26: 13 March 2020 110,000 621.66 68,382,600 Accumulated trading for days 1-26 2,637,212 708.85 1,869,384,602

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 8,940,031 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 3.80% of the total number of issued shares of 235,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com .

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

