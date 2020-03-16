Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Company Announcement No 09/2020



16 March 2020

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 11

On 26 February 2020 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 250m. The share buyback commenced on 27 February 2020 and will be completed by 30 September 2020.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number

of shares VWAP



Gross value

(DKK) Accumulated, most recent announcement 120,000 15,091,480.00 09 March 2020

10 March 2020

11 March 2020

12 March 2020

13 March 2020 22,000

19,000

22,000

22,000

19,000 112.68

112.80

110.03

100.52

100.31 2,478,960.00

2,143,200.00

2,420,660.00

2,211,440.00

1,905,890.00 Total over week 11 104,000 11,160,150.00 Total accumulated during

the share buyback programme



224,000



26,251,630.00



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 2,665,667 own shares, equal to 4.31% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment