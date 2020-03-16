APB Apranga publishes information about its activities and business environment regarding unfavorable epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection situation.



Based on the Government act Regarding Quarantine Declaration in the Territory of the Republic of Lithuania (identification code: 2020-05466) since March 16th all Apranga Group stores in Lithuania are closed. Closures in Latvia and Estonia are in consideration and it is highly likely that all of the stores will be closed in a couple of days.

The Group continues to develop e-commerce services in several directions. Based on a franchise agreement the Group operates zara.com, massimodutti.com, bershka.com, pullandbear.com, stradivarius.com, zarahome.com, oysho.com internet stores which continue to provide e-commerce services in Latvia and Estonia in the usual order. In Lithuania the parcels are delivered to customers directly, temporary shipping to the stores is unavailable. Soulz.lt online store in Lithuanian market which combines major part of brands assortment of Apranga, Aprangos galerija, City, Tommy Hilfiger, Aldo and other stores, expands its assortment and the range of brands. Soulz.lt delivery options are available only to post terminals and direct shipping to customers, shipping to stores is temporary unavailable. Currently we are searching for more options to expand collaborations with global e-commerce platforms like Farfech.

Due to uncertainty of the situation, and the unknown coronavirus effect to the country’s economy, and the unknown period of closure of the stores the Group’s management cannot evaluate the effect to Group’s results in 2020. In spite of that, the management thinks that coronavirus will have a significant negative effect on Group results in the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2020. The Group takes action and seeks to minimize all operating costs.

If there are any changes regarding the operation of the Group or more information about the effect of the situation the Group will provide additional information.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Aprangos“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



