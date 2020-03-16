PHOENIX, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) and technology offerings to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that David Commiskey, Vice President of Customer Solutions, and JJ Lewis, Vice President of National Sales, have been honored as Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2020 Pros to Know.



This is the second consecutive year that multiple GlobalTranz executives have been recognized. Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s awards program honors logistics professionals that are leading initiatives to help prepare companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s honorees includes a select list of individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies and academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and more than 40 Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

“The pace of change in our industry is accelerating, and our team’s ability to combine consultative supply chain expertise and transformative technology on behalf of our customers is more important than ever,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “We’re thrilled that David and JJ have both been honored for their outstanding work as Pros to Know.”

Commiskey and Lewis are industry veterans whose collective decades of experience stood out from a competitive field of more than 500 Pros to Know applicants. Commiskey takes a consultative approach to assisting with customer supply chain strategy and design and delivers Managed Transportation Solutions that drive positive end-customer experiences and enable scalable growth. Lewis is responsible for nurturing strategic relationships with many of GlobalTranz’s largest truckload accounts and has taken a lead role in helping customers reduce costs, improve service and streamline their supply chain through technology and a commitment to collaboration.

“The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies. At the heart of it all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence,” said John R. Yuva, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Whether you’re a practitioner or provider, the leaders in the profession are growing each year, with rising standards and thought leadership.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .