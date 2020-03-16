SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced that two major independent research firms have named Broadcom a leader in project and portfolio management (PPM). Most recently, IDC named Broadcom to the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide IT Project and Portfolio Management 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment 1 and for its IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Agile Project and Portfolio Management Vendor Assessment2 reports.

The MarketScape: Worldwide IT Project and Portfolio Management 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment report states that “Broadcom’s strengths lie in the company’s high-end project portfolio management functionality, adoption by enterprise customers, established market position, and global sales and an emerging strategy, under Broadcom, of focused support for Global 2000 organizations. With its strength in agile with Rally®, Broadcom is also in a position to be able to leverage Rally’s agile capabilities and market stature in conjunction with the enterprise Clarity® functionality and positioning.”

Broadcom was also named a leader in Forrester’s Wave Evaluation for Strategic Portfolio Management for the Agile Enterprise 3. According to Forrester, “Clarity PPM delivers a broadly functional solution with particularly robust portfolio management capabilities for scenario building, goal analysis, and ranking. Clarity PPM presents data clearly, with pragmatic views of investments, performance, and event driven constraints. Road-mapping capabilities allow users to clearly indicate delivery strategies for both agile and hybrid approaches, with specific metrics for each type of delivery method.”

“We’ve made significant investments in both Clarity and Rally Software, creating a powerful pairing called ValueOps, an industry-leading Digital Business & Agile Management solution that helps customers align business priorities with IT,” said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom. “ValueOps aggregates and connects intelligence data from across the organization in real-time, providing business leaders with increased visibility and business insights to drive informed business decisions and deploy resources to support the highest priority initiatives for continued growth and innovation.”

ValueOps from Broadcom delivers tremendous business impact, increasing efficiency, productivity and alignment. Recent customer feedback has shown a significant improvement in resource utilization and business alignment as well as a reduction in project cost overrun and work misalignment.

Red Hat, a leading provider of enterprise open source technologies, uses Broadcom’s ValueOps solution to manage its digital product portfolio.

“From concept to delivery, we use Clarity and Rally Software to provide transparency into progress made on our projects and products,” said Giovanni Sanchez, work management tools architect, Red Hat. “Broadcom’s integrated solution keeps team members focused on agile delivery in Rally, while providing executives with a holistic view of the portfolio’s performance. Also, the time-entry feature in Rally is great for our contributors and administrators. It makes it easy to communicate how much capacity is actually spent on each customer demand.”

For more information about ValueOps please visit us online at ValueOps Solution .

Readers can learn more about Clarity here and Rally Software here .

Additional analyst firm reports on Clarity include:

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management 4

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Portfolio Analysis Applications .5



