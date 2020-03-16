New York, United States, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bio vanillin market will grow at 7.1% CAGR during 2019-2029, depicting 2X expansion of the market during the said period. Manufacturers are experimenting with flavors to provide unique and exclusive products, in addition to adopting novel fermentation techniques to deliver sustainable bio vanillin products. Vendors of bio vanillin are exploring opportunities in untapped areas of cosmetics & personal care industry. Clean labeling of bio vanillin products is attracting health-centric consumers, boosting the growth of the bio vanillin market.
Bio Vanillin Market: Key Takeaways
Bio Vanillin Market: Key Growth Drivers
Bio Vanillin Market: Key Restraints
Bio Vanillin Market: Competition Landscape
Key players in the bio vanillin market are emphasizing on unique natural flavors to provide vibrant flavored experience to the customers. For instance, Solvay, a leading manufacturer of bio vanillin introduced a range of vanilla-based products under the brand name, Vanifolia, which contained a combination of natural vanillin and other natural flavors. Major players in the bio vanillin market are Evolva Holding SA, Borregaard, Solvay SA, Prinova Group LLC, Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co., Ltd., and Omega Ingredients Ltd.
More about the Report
This Persistence Market Research study of 240 pages offers actionable information on the bio vanillin market. The market analysis is on the bio vanillin market based on end-use (cosmetics and personal care, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals), source (wood, rice bran, and others) across seven different geographic regions.
