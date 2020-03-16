EDMONTON, Alberta, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeaVia, Online Health Services, presents an innovative solution to medical care in the wake of health crises. MeaVia allows clients to access trusted, Canadian medical professionals from the comfort and safety of their homes via video call.



The recent explosion of COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus, has sent much of the world into a panic nearly as contagious as the disease. The ease of worldwide travel has spread the virus far outside of its location of origin. Public spaces are no longer safe as it is impossible to know where every person has been in the last two weeks (as 14 days is the longest incubation period seen for similar coronaviruses https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html#spreads).

The CDC states that “the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus” https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html. This may not be an easy task if you need some other kind of medical attention, for example, renewing a drug prescription, getting a check up for an unrelated illness, or receiving medical counseling.

“​MeaVia members can avoid high risk locations for potential interaction with sickness, such as medical offices, walk in clinics and emergency rooms, by taking advantage of Virtual Doctors, Specialists and Counsellors from their own home or wherever they are comfortable,” says Chantel Beech, one of MeaVia’s founders.

MeaVia’s founders have over 30 years experience helping individuals and families get the best medical care possible, and using innovative online services is the next step in Canadian medical aid. MeaVia’s services allow clients to get the care they want without the wait and without the risk of hospitals and doctor’s offices.

“Taking care of your day to day health needs from home, reduces your exposure and helps reduce the burden on the medical system, freeing the system to focus where it is needed and on emergencies,” says Beech.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, fear of public spaces, especially hospitals, emergency rooms and clinics is increasingly evident. The additional time and risk is often too much for individuals, and MeaVia provides an affordable, effective alternative.

MEDIA CONTACT: *Chantel* *587-414-0469* *mymeavia@meavia.ca*



