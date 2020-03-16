GUANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company” ) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.



EHang's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on March 24, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

To join, please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 9361806.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number International +65 6713-5090 United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004 Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 800906601 Mainland China +86 4006208038

+86 8008190121

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 1, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 9361806.

Phone Number International +61 2 8199-0299 United States +1 (646) 254-3697 Hong Kong +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 4006322162

+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/ .

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com .

Investor Contact:

ir@ehang.com

in U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

in China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:

pr.cn@ehang.com