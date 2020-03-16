Dublin, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Air Freshener Market Outlook & Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European air freshener market was valued at USD 3,253.7 million in the year 2018 and is predicted to register a CAGR growth of 3.86% over the forecast period, i.e., 2018-2027.



This can be attributed to the population in the region experiencing a significant rise in their personal incomes and the increasing adoption of vehicles in the region that is predicted to raise the demand for air fresheners in the region over the next decade. According to the statistics by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in the year 2018, total vehicle production in Germany constituted to 5,120,409 units, followed by France at 2,270,000 units and UK at 1,604,328 units.



The market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, end-user and by region. The market is segmented on the basis of product type into Aerosol-based, Gel-based, Electric, Air Ionizers, Oil Diffusion, Fragrance Sachets, Reed Diffusers & Others, out of which the Aerosol-based segment had the largest market share of around 26% in the year 2018 and is further projected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. This is on account of natural air fresheners gaining popularity and also cause lighter allergic reactions for individuals as compared to others. Moreover, the growth of sales in vehicles coupled with rise in individuals' disposable incomes are estimated to raise the demand for air fresheners over the next decade.



The market is segmented by way of distribution channel into offline and online. Moreover, Residential falling under end user segment, registered a share of around 44% in the year 2018, and is anticipated to hold the highest market share by the end of the forecast period. This is owing to greater requirements among the population in the region to maintain a fresh atmosphere at residences as well as at the bathrooms. Moreover, they are highly in demand among the population in the region to be used in cars for providing fresh fragrances during the time of travel by individuals.



The Europe air freshener market is predicted to witness noteworthy growth, owing to air quality being a major concern both indoor as well as outdoor. Moreover, rising demand for natural air fresheners that are made from natural ingredients being essential oils as well as other herbs that are considered safe is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the next few years in the region.



Some of the key industry leaders in the Europe air freshener market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Tasotti, Aqua Aroma, Tropikcar, Jess s.r.o. and ELiX Corporate Group.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities

4.4. Brand Prices by Product



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.1.2. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

7.1.3. Tasotti

7.1.4. Aqua Aroma

7.1.5. Tropikcar

7.1.6. Jess S.R.O.

7.1.7. Elix Corporate Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x99oa7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900