OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 March 2020 at 3.00 pm
OLVI PLC’S ANNUAL REPORT 2019 AND RENUMERATION POLICY PUBLISHED
Olvi plc’s Annual Report for 2019 has been published. The Annual Report includes Corporate Responsibility Report. Reports on corporate governance, salaries and emoluments in 2019 have been provided separately.
Olvi plc has also published The Renumeration Policy for the Governing Bodies, which will be presented in the Annual General Meeting 2020 on 8 March.
Materials are available at www.olvigroup.fi/en/ > Releases and publications > Annual Reports.
The Annual Report will not be released in printed form.
