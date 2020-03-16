Rogers offers free services and customer support including free access to TV shows and movies, Canada-wide long distance, global roaming and more in response to COVID-19



TORONTO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced a series of steps to support its customers and communities during the evolving COVID-19 situation. Leveraging its networks and unique assets, Rogers is delivering vital technology, news, and entertainment to keep Canadians connected to the information and people that matter most to them.

“We know that there is a lot of uncertainty in our daily lives right now. This is a challenge that affects every Canadian and every business across our country, and we all have a vital role to play in supporting each other through it,” said Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers. “The connectivity we provide Canadians is critical now more than ever, and these steps will help to make life a little easier for our customers.”

Helping keep customers informed and entertained

As many Canadian families are spending a lot of extended time together at home, Rogers wants to help by providing more entertainment. Rogers Ignite TV and Digital TV customers can enjoy free access to a rotating selection of channels starting now until April 30, including popular content for the whole family:

Family: Disney, Disney Jr., Family Channel, Family Jr., YTV, Treehouse, Teletoon, and ABC Spark

Premium and News: FX, CP24, CTV News Channel, and CBC News Network

Multicultural: New Tang Dynasty, TV Asia

New channels will continue to be added to the rotation - visit Rogers.com/freepreview or say “free preview” into your Ignite TV voice remote to see what’s new.

Helping customers stay connected

Rogers is committed to helping Canadians stay connected during this uncertain time. More than ever connectivity is critical to our everyday lives and Rogers is taking steps to help:

For wireless and home phone consumers, and small businesses, Rogers and its brands, Fido and chatr, are waiving long distance voice calling fees across Canada from now until April 30. For Canadians who need to be outside Canada or are making their way home, Rogers and Fido will waive Roam Like Home, Fido Roam and pay-per-use roaming fees in all available destinations for postpaid consumers and small businesses from now until April 30. Rogers and Fido have temporarily removed data usage caps for customers on limited home internet plans so they can stream, surf and connect without worrying about internet overage charges. These measures are in place from now until May 31. Rogers and Fido are also ensuring that services will not be suspended or disconnected for any customers experiencing financial difficulties over the next 90 days. In addition, we will support our customers facing financial uncertainty because of COVID-19 with more flexible payment options.

Helping small business customers work from home

Rogers recognizes that this time of uncertainty is changing how businesses operate. This often means an increased need to enable solutions that allow people to work from home. In collaboration with Microsoft, we are offering Microsoft Teams and Office 365 free for six months. These tools can help small businesses implement affordable technologies to stay productive and connected. Details, as well as other relevant technology solutions, can be found here .

To learn more about all the ways we are helping to support Canadians through this critical time, visit here .

