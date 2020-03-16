Rogers offers free services and customer support including free access to TV shows and movies, Canada-wide long distance, global roaming and more in response to COVID-19
TORONTO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced a series of steps to support its customers and communities during the evolving COVID-19 situation. Leveraging its networks and unique assets, Rogers is delivering vital technology, news, and entertainment to keep Canadians connected to the information and people that matter most to them.
“We know that there is a lot of uncertainty in our daily lives right now. This is a challenge that affects every Canadian and every business across our country, and we all have a vital role to play in supporting each other through it,” said Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers. “The connectivity we provide Canadians is critical now more than ever, and these steps will help to make life a little easier for our customers.”
Helping keep customers informed and entertained
As many Canadian families are spending a lot of extended time together at home, Rogers wants to help by providing more entertainment. Rogers Ignite TV and Digital TV customers can enjoy free access to a rotating selection of channels starting now until April 30, including popular content for the whole family:
Family: Disney, Disney Jr., Family Channel, Family Jr., YTV, Treehouse, Teletoon, and ABC Spark
Premium and News: FX, CP24, CTV News Channel, and CBC News Network
Multicultural: New Tang Dynasty, TV Asia
New channels will continue to be added to the rotation - visit Rogers.com/freepreview or say “free preview” into your Ignite TV voice remote to see what’s new.
Helping customers stay connected
Rogers is committed to helping Canadians stay connected during this uncertain time. More than ever connectivity is critical to our everyday lives and Rogers is taking steps to help:
Helping small business customers work from home
Rogers recognizes that this time of uncertainty is changing how businesses operate. This often means an increased need to enable solutions that allow people to work from home. In collaboration with Microsoft, we are offering Microsoft Teams and Office 365 free for six months. These tools can help small businesses implement affordable technologies to stay productive and connected. Details, as well as other relevant technology solutions, can be found here.
To learn more about all the ways we are helping to support Canadians through this critical time, visit here.
About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.
For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 647-747-5118
Rogers Communications, Inc.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Rogers_billingual.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: