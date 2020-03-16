Dubai, UAE, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stuffed and plush toys industry is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 6% between 2019 and 2029. The widespread demand arising from millennial and generation Y populations are the primary factors driving sales. The transition from conventional offline sales channels to online options will continue to aid the growth of the stuffed and plush toys market. This promising growth outlook can be attributed to the strong demand for themed and vintage toy designs, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.
“Investments in franchises and licensing agreements are expected to be profitable in long term. On the other hand, conventional stuffed and plush toys are riskier, but will generate faster returns in short term”, concludes the Fact.MR report.
Stuffed and Plush Toys Market – Key Takeaways
Stuffed and Plush Toys Market – Key Driving Factors
Stuffed and Plush Toys Market – Key Constraints
Competition Landscape
The global stuffed and plush toys market is largely fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to Spin Master Ltd., Mattel Inc., SIMBA-DICKIE-GROUP GmbH, BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., TOMY Company Ltd., LEGO A/S, and Hasbro Inc. Market leaders are investing in expanding product portfolios. Manufacturers are channeling their efforts towards the inclusion of trademarked titles and novel themes, as indicated by the Fact.MR report.
About the Report
This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the stuffed and plush toys market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the stuffed and plush toys market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on the stuffed and plush toys market on the basis of product type (cartoon toys, traditional stuffed animals, battery operated, action figures & model play, dolls & playsets, customizable stuffed animals, special feature plush and puppets), application (synthetic toy fillings, natural toy fillings, ecofriendly toy stuffing, organic toy stuffing, and blended materials), sales channel (hyper/super markets, e-commerce, toy stores, discount stores, hobby & craft stores, and others), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, APEJ, Japan, Europe, Latin America, North America).
