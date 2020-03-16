Ólöf Jónsdóttir has been hired as the CEO of Lykill hf., a subsidiary of TM hf., and succeeds Lilja Dóra Halldórsdóttir.

Ólöf has been working in the Icelandic financial market for the last fifteen years. Since 2017 she has been at Kvika bank, first as the head of Strategy and Operations Management and for the last year as the head of Fintech. As such she was responsible for strategic planning, design and implementation of Kvika´s fintech soloutions. Before that she was a VP at Virðing.

Ólöf is a Mechanical- and Industrial Engineer from the University of Iceland and holds a Masters Degree in Operational Research from London School of Economics.

Sigurður Viðarsson, Chairman of Lykill and CEO of TM:

"Ólöf joining TM is a great acquisition for the group. Her experience in designing and implementing fintech solutions is a great advantage for the company in our journey ahead developing diverse fininacial services for individuals and businesses. I would like to thank Lilja Dóra for her contribution to the growth and success of Lykill and wish her all the best in future activities. "