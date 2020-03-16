LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Plastic Pallets Market (By Material: HDPE, PP; By Pallet Type: Nestable, Rackable, Stackable; By End-use: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Construction, Electronics, Consumer Goods) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.
The advantages associated with the plastic pallets such as exempted from ISPM – 15 regulations, lightweight, environmentally friendly, space-saving features, highly durable with long service lifespan, safe to handle, hygienic and easy cleaning, dimensionally stable, resistant to most weather/environmental conditions, a perfect branding tool known for their attractive look and design, easy to access and handle with a forklift, and availability in various design options including simple & complex. The aforementioned entities are supporting the major growth of plastic pallets in industries food and beverages, pharmaceutical and chemical. For instance, Greystone Logistics, Inc., a "Green" company that designs, manufactures and markets high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets. The company has signed a US$ 6.8 million purchase order in 2019 with a national food and agribusiness company for the manufacture and delivery of plastic pallets during the next 12 months.
Asia Pacific is projected to account for major CAGR of the global plastic pallets market throughout the forecast period. The ongoing industrialization and rising investment by global players in major economies are contributing to the regional market value. The ongoing infrastructural development in the developing countries of the region is further propelling the regional market value. For instance, According to The European Packaging and Film Association (PAFA), on an average there is around 3% spoilage of food between harvest and table in the developed world. Whereas, developing countries where plastic pallets, crates, trays, film, and bags are used frequently, the spoilage is around 50%. Furthermore, the benefits associated with plastic pallets such as durability, reusability without breakage, sleek, light and splinter-free, friendly for manual handling are further supporting the regional market growth.
Some of the leading competitors are OMNIPAK S.R.O., Smart Flow Europe SA, ORBIS Corporation, Bekuplast Gmbh, Meridian Group D.O.O., TBA Plastové Obaly S.R.O., CABKA Group, PURUS PLASTICS GmbH, Plastic Pallets Manufacturers, Paxxal Inc., and others. Plastic pallets companies have announced partnership to expand their position in the plastic pallets industry. Major players are also moving into new regions or advanced technologies for the expansion of market share. For instance, Florida based Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has honored Kroger Co. and its packaging supplier Polymer Logistics for their excellence in Reusable Packaging in 2019. Kroger has won the award for its 2018 commercial pilot program that demonstrates the cost savings with less environmental impact by using Cleanpal pallets from Polymer Logistics.
Some of the key observations regarding plastic pallets industry include:
