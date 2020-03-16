The Company performs responsively to the current situation and has taken all mandatory and recommended precautions to maximize the protection of the Company's employees and all partners.

Production process in the company continues as usual, raw milk supply process continues as well, all orders to our customers are fully executed. The company is capable to satisfy local market's increased demand for the fresh dairy products.

Based on current situation it's not possible to estimate the coronavirus potential impact on annual results. In case of any significant changes in the operating conditions, the Company will immediately supply the market participants with additional information.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419