OMAHA, Neb., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the release of Intrado Studio’s mobile presenter app for iOS, multilingual live audio and slide support for webcasts, and a carbon footprint savings display for webcasts and virtual events.



These new features provide Intrado customers with improved ways to engage global audiences, provide language options for speakers to effectively communicate their message, and compute their carbon savings.

New features include:

Mobile presenting allows webcast speakers to present via audio and video, as well as participate in group chat directly from iOS mobile devices.

allows webcast speakers to present via audio and video, as well as participate in group chat directly from iOS mobile devices. Multilingual live audio and slide support enables customers to bring their own live audio translator and upload slides in 19 supported languages. Attendees can select their preferred audio and slide language on the webcast or streaming console.

enables customers to bring their own live audio translator and upload slides in 19 supported languages. Attendees can select their preferred audio and slide language on the webcast or streaming console. Carbon footprint savings for individual attendees and entire events can be displayed in webcasts and virtual events.

“We had a 26% increase in the number of virtual events executed on behalf of our global clients in February 2020 compared to February 2019. Inbound interest in video communications across webcasting, virtual events, and live streaming has more than doubled compared to the same period last year,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “During challenging times, and with travel restrictions due to coronavirus, our customers are relying on us to help them solve their communication challenges.”

Intrado Studio is a high quality, interactive streaming platform that can scale from audio-only to multi-presenter broadcasting and webcasting formats. Intrado’s Virtual Event platform, powered by Intrado Studio, offers customers a robust virtual environment to extend event reach, monetize content, and drive engagement.

