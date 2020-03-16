Due to a nationwide quarantine, Telia Lietuva AB (hereinafter – “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) closed its customer service outlets till March 30 and will serve its customers online or by phone. Most of the company’s units work remotely, while engineering teams act in observance of extreme care requirements when installing new services and troubleshooting. Specialists are expanding the network capacity due to significantly increased call and data traffic.

The special situation introduced in Lithuania due to the coronavirus is already changing our routines. Effective today till 30 March 2020, all Telia Lietuva and partner outlets operating in Lithuania will be closed, and the vast majority of Telia Lietuva employees will work from home. Customers can order and manage all the company’s services and goods online, and all goods will be home delivered free of charge.

The Service Monitoring Center in Šiauliai, logistics teams and data center employees work as usual, but observe additional personal hygiene and safety requirements.

Teams of Telia Lietuva engineers and IT specialists, who install services and engage in troubleshooting, also continue working as usual, but they must comply with extreme care requirements and before entering customers’ houses or offices, they make sure there are no sick people. All engineers are supplied with hand sanitizers, masks and disposable gloves.

“Voice call traffic increased in Telia Lietuva network by 30 percent in a week due to the coronavirus; international data traffic sent over the fixed Internet increased by 40 percent and mobile data traffic – by 10 percent. Even though our network is capable of receiving much more data and calls, we are increasing the capacity of all network parts preventively”, – said Andrius Šemeškevičius, Head of Infrastructure Technology at Telia Lietuva.

Telia Lietuva remote service provision in Lithuania has not been affected by the national quarantine, because the company's business continuity plan provides for processes and solutions at different risk levels.

Telia Company Group has activated crisis management teams group-wide, which have been centrally monitoring and managing the situation in every country since last week.



