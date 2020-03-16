Vilnius, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draft resolutions suggested by the Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB for the ordinary general shareholders meeting of Medicinos Bankas UAB for the year 2020.

Private Limited Company Medicinos Bankas (hereinafter – “Medicinos Bankas”), company reg. No. 112027077, seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, 01114 Vilnius.

The draft resolutions suggested by the Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB on the items of the agenda of the ordinary general shareholders meeting of Medicinos Bankas UAB for the year 2020.

The date and time of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB for the year 2020 will be announced immediately after shareholders of the Bank become able to exercise their voting rights, i.e. after the supervisory authority passes a decision not to object to the acquisition of the qualifying holding or the date of the appropriate permission to control the qualifying holding of the voting rights in the Bank.

