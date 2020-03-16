New York, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Calcium Citrate market is forecast to reach USD 989.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Calcium is a mineral that is naturally found in various foods. Calcium citrate is the citric acid’s calcium salt. The increasing awareness about the importance of consumption of calcium for maintaining healthy bone health and increasing number of geriatric population is fostering the growth of the market. Among individuals having deficient calcium consumption in their diet, the salt is prescribed to treat and prevent low blood calcium levels.
In treating conditions caused by low calcium levels like osteomalacia/rickets, osteoporosis, muscle diseases like latent tetany, and hypoparathyroidism, it may be prescribed. Among postmenopausal, pregnant women and individuals with certain medications like phenobarbital or phenytoin, it may be prescribed to ascertain that individuals are receiving calcium in the required amounts. Apart from its use in medical purposes, it also finds application in various other industries like in the food & beverage industry whrein it is used as food additives, flavor, among others. Some of its other uses are applications in manufacturing blue print paper.
Thus, wide application areas are propelling the market growth. Factors like the elevating number of geriatric population, the elevating consumption of food supplements, and the rising emphasis on the health and wellness of postmenopausal women is also fostering the market growth.
In context to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the growth nutritional supplement industry and high emphasis of the healthcare sector on the wellness of menopausal women.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Calcium Citrate market according to Grade, Form, Application, and Region:
Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
