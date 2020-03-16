



Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 16 March 2020 Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) will be held at 11.00 am BST on Tuesday 7 April 2020 at the offices of Stephenson Harwood LLP, 1 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7SH, UK.

The formal notice convening the AGM (including agenda, information on attending the meeting in person or by proxy, requirements for notification and registration for the meeting) together with the Form of Proxy, and the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019, will be posted to shareholders today and are available from today on the Company’s website www.acaciapharma.com in the Investors/Shareholder Meetings section and the Investors/Financial Reports section, respectively.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280

IR@acaciapharma.com