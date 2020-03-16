NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) between November 13, 2019 and January 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=luckin-coffee-inc&id=2174 to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=luckin-coffee-inc&id=2174 .

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from “other products” were inflated; (2) Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.