                FORM 8.3

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 13th March 2020













Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 67,750,581



































































































































































































































































4.57013%











purchase/sell N/A Total 67,750,581



































































































































































































































































4.57013%













Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 400 81.70 Purchase 1,400 85.37 Purchase 1,400 85.37 Purchase 4,600 85.37 Purchase 59 80.89 Purchase 986 83.17 Purchase 1,788 85.37 Purchase 17,780 85.37 Purchase 8,890 85.37 Purchase 5,979 85.37 Purchase 13,951 85.37 Purchase 1,160 85.37 Purchase 2,910 85.37 Purchase 39 85.37 Purchase 1,600 81.70 Purchase 353 85.37 Purchase 4,880 85.37 Purchase 1,952 85.37 Purchase 269 85.37 Purchase 269 85.37 Purchase 15 84.79 Sale 400 84.71 Sale 2,864 83.27 Sale 198 85.37 Sale 1,400 85.37 Sale 1,300 84.44 Sale 163 81.57 Sale 262 85.37 Sale 2,716 85.37 Sale 909 85.37 Sale 49,926 85.37 Sale 735 85.37 Sale 3,786 85.37 Sale 299 85.37 Sale 4,889 85.37 Sale 4,304 85.37 Sale 1,138 85.37 Sale 1,400 85.37 Sale 48,700 85.37

