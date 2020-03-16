News Release From Mental Health Commission of Canada



OTTAWA, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last 48 hours, much of the global response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has focused on strategies to avoid overburdening healthcare systems that don’t have the infrastructure to handle a sudden surge of tens of thousands of cases at once.



It’s called flattening the curve, and the best way to do this is through “social distancing” — measures designed to limit social interaction.

That is why the MHCC announced a three-week work from home directive — effective today, Monday, March 16.

“While Canada remains a lower-risk region, the MHCC is committed to doing our part to flattening the curve. As we are technologically well-connected, it is both our responsibility and our privilege to do. These are important measures to help safeguard our many peers who can't. If you can, please do.”

Bradley went on to emphasize that while the MHCC’s important work will continue, the organization’s priority is the health and well being of employees, their families and our stakeholder community.

“In the short term, nothing is more important than reducing the spread and transmission of COVID-19,” said Bradley “That said, we plan to share information in the coming days around how to manage the stress and anxiety stemming from these uncertain times, as well as ideas on how Canadians can more effectively manage working from home and the very real implications of social isolation.”

MHCC also announced today that it is suspending all international and domestic travel — effective immediately. It is also suspending participation in conferences and large gatherings, in Canada and abroad. These directives apply until April 30 and will be re-evaluated continuously.

