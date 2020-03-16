LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading engineering design services company that integrates complex equipment systems into high-performance indoor cannabis cultivation facilities around the world, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary non-offering long form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia. No securities are being sold pursuant to the Prospectus and no proceeds are being raised. All expenses incurred in connection with the preparation and filing of the Prospectus will be paid by the Company from its general funds.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares (“Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Listing and trading of the Common Shares will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the CSE’s listing requirements and the Company being receipted for a final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

“We are excited to announce this significant milestone in support of the Company’s goal of cross-trading on the CSE,” said Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of urban-gro. “We believe the potential trading of our Common Shares on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders and provide access to a larger market of prospective investors in addition to those we have on the OTCQX market.”

A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no guarantee that a receipt for the final prospectus will be obtained from the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia or that the CSE will accept the listing of the Common Shares.

