New York, United States, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sterilization services market, valued to be US$2.6Bn in the year 2018, is projected to grow at 7% during 2019-2029. Manufacturers in the sterilization services market are improving the existing contract services to generate profitable prospects of growth in the market. Advanced sterilization technologies and disposable devices are driving the popularity of sterilization services, surging their demand in the market. Established companies are strengthening their infrastructure across the value chain to provide sterilization services in strict adherence to government regulations.
Sterilization Services Market: Key Takeaways
Request For Sample Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20770
Sterilization Services Market: Key Growth Drivers
Sterilization Services Market: Key Restraints
Explore the complete sterilization services market report with detailed market segmentation, 79 illustrative figures, and 43 data tables spread across 197 pages on https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20770
Sterilization Services Market: Competition Landscape
Established companies are collaborating and acquiring other smaller companies to gain a competitive edge in the global sterilization services market. For instance, Cantel acquired the Controlled Environmental business solution of Stericycle to boost its portfolio in infection prevention services. Major players in the sterilization services market are Steris plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Sotera Health LLC.
Explore Persistence Market Research’s Detailed Coverage on
MRI Systems Market: Get in-depth insights on the global MRI systems market with intensive segmental analysis, market dynamics, and prominent growth influencing factors, prominent market players and vital developmental strategies adopted by them for a period under projection.
Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market: PMR’s report on the global recombinant cell culture supplements market offers a detailed analysis of the market set to exhibit prolific growth during 2019-2029. The study covers the exhaustive evaluation of key growth imparting forces, market revenue sources, and market players along with instrumental competition strategies.
Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Get a deep-dive into the analysis on the global injectable drug delivery market with vital insights on market growth levers, growth opportunities, market restraints, regulatory policies, regional forecast and key strategies of market leaders.
Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence platform that goes beyond the conventional research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today.
About the Report
This report offers global level analysis on the different trends in the industry encouraging the overarching performance of the sterilization services market. The study highlights actionable insights on the sterilization services market based on service type (validation sterilization services, contract sterilization services), the end-user (hospitals, medical device companies, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and others) and technique (gamma irradiation, steam sterilization, electron beam irradiation, ethylene oxide sterilization, X-ray irradiation, plasma sterilization, and ion beam treatment,) across seven major geographical regions.
About Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research (PMR) is an innovative and specialized supplier of market intelligence reports and consulting services. Prompt delivery, in-depth research, and high quality are the sacrosanct principles of PMR. The company’s research capabilities cover 5 continents, 1500+ reports, and 8 next-gen vertical expertise that have been catering to research demands of 5000+ clients.
Contact:
Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
For Sales Enquiries: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
For Media Enquiries: media@persistencemarketresearch.com
Research Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/sterilization-services-market.asp
Press Release Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/sterilization-services-market.asp
Persistence Market Research Private Limited
Pune, INDIA
pmr-logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: