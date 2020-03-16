Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter the Bank), company code 112025254, registered address Tilžės g. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

The Bank announced the General Meeting of Shareholders convened on March 31, 2020: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=925772&messageId=1166561 (Notification 1) and announced the draft decisions of the Board of the Bank for agenda items: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=925780&messageId=1166569 (Notification 2).

Taking into account the quarantine regime established from 16/03/2020 to 30/03/2020 by Resolution No. 207 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, the Board of the Bank during its meeting on 16 March 2020 decided to:

1. Change the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders:

a. previously announced meeting place – auditorium of Šiauliai J. Janonio Gymnasium, Tilžės g. 137, Šiauliai;

b. changed meeting place - Šiaulių Bankas AB, Tilžės g. 149, Šiauliai.

2. Set out that all shareholders have the opportunity to attend the meeting by the only mean provided for by law - by filling in the general ballot paper and submitting it to the Bank in advance in the manner specified in notification 1.

3. Establish that if there is no quorum according to the general ballot papers received, the Bank shall announce the repeated convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders according to the established procedure, and in case of quorum according to Art. 29 (2) of Law on Companies it shall be recorded in the minutes of the meeting, signed by the Chief Executive Officer, and be deemed to have taken place.

Additional information:

Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department

Pranas Gedgaudas, tel. (+ 370 41) 595 653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt