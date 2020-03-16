Som følge af at det igen er muligt at beregne indre værdi anmodes om ophævelse af suspensionen for nedenstående afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest. Det betyder, at prisstillelsen samt emission og indløsning igen fungerer normalt.

Short name Navn ISIN NDIGOBLKL Globale obligationer KL DK0010170398 NDIAKL Aktier KL DK0010250158 NDIAKTIIKL Aktier II KL DK0015357065 NDIGSTKL Global Stars KL DK0010301324 NDIBAKL Bæredygtige Aktier KL DK0061116027 NDISTABAKL Stabile Aktier KL DK0060048304 NDISTAAKL Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL DK0060096030 NDIGLENHKL Global Enhanced KL DK0060949881 NDIGAIKL Globale Aktier Indeks KL DK0060451623 NDIGUAKL Globale UdbytteAktier KL DK0010265503 NDIKMKL Klima og Miljø KL DK0060192185 NDIGSEKL Global Small Cap Enhanced KL DK0061112893 NDIGSCKL Global Small Cap KL DK0016050974 NDINAEKL North America Enhanced KL DK0060831451 NDIUSAKL USA KL DK0010265776 NDIEUENHKL Europe Enhanced KL DK0060949964 NDIEUKL Europa KL DK0010265693 NDIEUSCKL Europa Small Cap KL DK0015960983 NDINSCKL Nordic Small Cap KL DK0015974695 NDINOSKL Nordic Stars KL DK0060095735 NDIDKKL Danmark KL DK0010265859 NDIEEUKL Østeuropa KL DK0015919591 NDIEMMAENKL Emerging Markets Enhanced KL DK0060950111 NDIEMKL Emerging Markets KL DK0010308170 NDIESKL Emerging Stars KL DK0060586394 NDIJAPENHKL Japan Enhanced KL DK0060950038 NDIJAPKL Japan KL DK0010112432 NDIKIKL Kina KL DK0060134302 NDIINDKL Indien KL DK0060144962 NDIFJEKL Fjernøsten KL DK0010197839 NDIDAFKL Danske aktier fokus KL DK0060012466

Eventuelle spørgsmål kan rettes til Nordea Invest på telefon 55 47 25 46.



Med venlig hilsen

Nordea Invest





Tom Holflod

Senior Product Manager