Som følge af at det igen er muligt at beregne indre værdi anmodes om ophævelse af suspensionen for nedenstående afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest. Det betyder, at prisstillelsen samt emission og indløsning igen fungerer normalt.

Short nameNavnISIN
NDIGOBLKLGlobale obligationer KLDK0010170398
NDIAKLAktier KLDK0010250158
NDIAKTIIKLAktier II KLDK0015357065
NDIGSTKLGlobal Stars KLDK0010301324
NDIBAKLBæredygtige Aktier KLDK0061116027
NDISTABAKLStabile Aktier KLDK0060048304
NDISTAAKLStabile Aktier Akkumulerende KLDK0060096030
NDIGLENHKLGlobal Enhanced KLDK0060949881
NDIGAIKLGlobale Aktier Indeks KLDK0060451623
NDIGUAKLGlobale UdbytteAktier KLDK0010265503
NDIKMKLKlima og Miljø KLDK0060192185
NDIGSEKLGlobal Small Cap Enhanced KLDK0061112893
NDIGSCKLGlobal Small Cap KLDK0016050974
NDINAEKLNorth America Enhanced KLDK0060831451
NDIUSAKLUSA KLDK0010265776
NDIEUENHKLEurope Enhanced KLDK0060949964
NDIEUKLEuropa KLDK0010265693
NDIEUSCKLEuropa Small Cap KLDK0015960983
NDINSCKLNordic Small Cap KLDK0015974695
NDINOSKLNordic Stars KLDK0060095735
NDIDKKLDanmark KLDK0010265859
NDIEEUKLØsteuropa KLDK0015919591
NDIEMMAENKLEmerging Markets Enhanced KLDK0060950111
NDIEMKLEmerging Markets KLDK0010308170
NDIESKLEmerging Stars KLDK0060586394
NDIJAPENHKLJapan Enhanced KLDK0060950038
NDIJAPKLJapan KLDK0010112432
NDIKIKLKina KLDK0060134302
NDIINDKLIndien KLDK0060144962
NDIFJEKLFjernøsten KLDK0010197839
NDIDAFKLDanske aktier fokus KLDK0060012466

Eventuelle spørgsmål kan rettes til Nordea Invest på telefon 55 47 25 46.

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Invest


Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager