Som følge af at det igen er muligt at beregne indre værdi anmodes om ophævelse af suspensionen for nedenstående afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest. Det betyder, at prisstillelsen samt emission og indløsning igen fungerer normalt.
|Short name
|Navn
|ISIN
|NDIGOBLKL
|Globale obligationer KL
|DK0010170398
|NDIAKL
|Aktier KL
|DK0010250158
|NDIAKTIIKL
|Aktier II KL
|DK0015357065
|NDIGSTKL
|Global Stars KL
|DK0010301324
|NDIBAKL
|Bæredygtige Aktier KL
|DK0061116027
|NDISTABAKL
|Stabile Aktier KL
|DK0060048304
|NDISTAAKL
|Stabile Aktier Akkumulerende KL
|DK0060096030
|NDIGLENHKL
|Global Enhanced KL
|DK0060949881
|NDIGAIKL
|Globale Aktier Indeks KL
|DK0060451623
|NDIGUAKL
|Globale UdbytteAktier KL
|DK0010265503
|NDIKMKL
|Klima og Miljø KL
|DK0060192185
|NDIGSEKL
|Global Small Cap Enhanced KL
|DK0061112893
|NDIGSCKL
|Global Small Cap KL
|DK0016050974
|NDINAEKL
|North America Enhanced KL
|DK0060831451
|NDIUSAKL
|USA KL
|DK0010265776
|NDIEUENHKL
|Europe Enhanced KL
|DK0060949964
|NDIEUKL
|Europa KL
|DK0010265693
|NDIEUSCKL
|Europa Small Cap KL
|DK0015960983
|NDINSCKL
|Nordic Small Cap KL
|DK0015974695
|NDINOSKL
|Nordic Stars KL
|DK0060095735
|NDIDKKL
|Danmark KL
|DK0010265859
|NDIEEUKL
|Østeuropa KL
|DK0015919591
|NDIEMMAENKL
|Emerging Markets Enhanced KL
|DK0060950111
|NDIEMKL
|Emerging Markets KL
|DK0010308170
|NDIESKL
|Emerging Stars KL
|DK0060586394
|NDIJAPENHKL
|Japan Enhanced KL
|DK0060950038
|NDIJAPKL
|Japan KL
|DK0010112432
|NDIKIKL
|Kina KL
|DK0060134302
|NDIINDKL
|Indien KL
|DK0060144962
|NDIFJEKL
|Fjernøsten KL
|DK0010197839
|NDIDAFKL
|Danske aktier fokus KL
|DK0060012466
Eventuelle spørgsmål kan rettes til Nordea Invest på telefon 55 47 25 46.
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Invest
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager
Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest
